Ty Majeski and ThorSport Racing will continue to have Road Ranger as the primary sponsor after signing multi-year partnership

ThorSport Racing and Ty Majeski will continue their partnership with Road Ranger in a deal where the company renewed its position as the primary sponsor of multiple NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races for the 2024 season.

The announcement was made on X (formerly Twitter) on ThorSport Racing's official profile. Also including a link to the official release, the caption reads:

"@RoadRangerUSA Returns to the No. 98 Ford Performance F-150 and is celebrating their 50th store opening with a special paint scheme at @DAYTONA"

The announcement proves Road Ranger's ongoing support for Ty Majeski's No. 98 Ford F-150, which will have a special paint scheme for the Fresh From Florida 250 race at Daytona International Speedway.

Ty Majeski will race full-time for ThorSport Racing in the Craftsman Truck Series 2024 season and has played a significant role in the success of the team. Among his accomplishments are his first Truck Series victory at Bristol Motor Speedway in September 2022, and his last win which came at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in August 2023.

In the last three years, the American driver has been competing part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and making select appearances in the Xfinity Series in 2017 and 2018.

Road Ranger's collaboration with ThorSport Racing and Ty Majeski has seen the two entities gain from each other over the years. Three years ago, Road Ranger rolled out its recreational brand, "Ranger Racing," intended to reach out to its young clientele and converse with the racing community.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series' season opener at Daytona International Speedway will kick off on Friday, February 16 at 7:30 pm ET. It will be available on FOX Sports 1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM channel 90.

Ty Majeski shares his optimism about the extended Road Ranger partnership

Ty Majeski, the No. 98 Ford F-15 driver for ThorSport Racing, expressed his joy at the renewed partnership with Road Ranger for the 2024 season.

In a press release published on February 12, the 29-year-old driver shared his excitement and hopes for their continued collaboration. He said:

“I couldn’t be more proud to continue our partnership with Road Ranger in 2024. We have two great seasons, but we are looking to make our third year our best year yet.

With Road Ranger as his partner, Majeski is confident that they can do great things, both on and off the track.

Together, we will strive for success on and off the track with the ultimate goal of winning a Championship,” he added.