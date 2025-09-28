Tyler Reddick acknowledges 23XI has reason to be “nervous” as the Michael Jordan-owned team is lacking “little bit of something”

Michael Jordan's co-owned team driver, Tyler Reddick, was featured in an interview with NASCAR ahead of the Kansas Speedway race. During the pre-race interview, Reddick acknowledged the reasons to be 'nervous' ahead of the main event.

23XI Racing dominated the Kansas Speedway during the 2022 season with the new Gen7 cars. The team won both races, with Kurt Busch winning the spring race and Bubba Wallace triumphing in the fall race. Reddick also led the team to its third victory at Kansas Speedway in 2023, marking Toyota's fourth win.

However, after Michael Jordan's team's last win at the 1.5-mile track, Chevy drivers have dominated the track. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson, in particular, has secured two wins at Kansas. Reflecting on the same, ahead of the big playoff race, Tyler Reddick told the media (via JaySki.com):

“We had a stretch here where it was a 23XI Toyota or a Toyota car in general; we had a pretty good record here to be able to win races. I look at the last two or three times we’ve been here; we’ve been missing a little bit of something."

“The car changes, the Goodyear tires change, so naturally you’ve got to keep up with it. I think it’s fair to be nervous; there’s a lot that weighs on this weekend that it's super important for us to either win or run top-five all day and score a lot of points," Michael Jordan's team driver added.

23XI Racing drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace rank 11th and 12th in the Cup Series playoff points table. Reddick sits 23 points below the cutoff line, and Wallace has a 27-point gap, making him the last driver in the standings.

"Worries me a little bit": Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his take on Michael Jordan's team's playoff advancement

Earlier in September, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts on Michael Jordan's team's advancement to the Round of Eight. On the episode of his podcast, Dale Jr. Download, the former Xfinity Series champion pointed out Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick's performance in the 2025 season.

Two out of three of 23XI Racing's drivers qualified for the playoffs this season. The #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver, Wallace, and the #45 car driver, Reddick, both qualified for the second round of the playoffs, but things may not be as smooth as the team wanted. As both drivers sit below the cutoff line, Dale Earnhardt Jr. stated:

"Bubba's really kind of turned it up another notch this year. Seems like, since Indy, he's sort of switched into another gear that I've never seen him really have before. Deserves to be up there. Can do it. Should be able to do it."

Continuing further, Dale Jr. expressed his concerns for Tyler Reddick and added:

"Reddick worries me a little bit. I don't see the speed that I think that they're capable of."

Michael Jordan's co-owned team drivers are set to compete in the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet at the 1.5-mile track on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 3 p.m. ET. Last year, Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain won the event.

