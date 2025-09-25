Tyler Reddick defends 23 XI’s “down year” claim on hopeful note: "The sky is not falling"

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick recently joined his teammate Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, for a pre-race interview. During the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Reddick opened up about his performance in the 2025 season and compared it to his success from last year.

The #45 Toyota Camry XSE driver, who dominated last year's season, compared to this year. He secured three wins, 12 top-fives, 21 top-tens, and 26 top-20s. Additionally, he became the first 23XI Racing driver to compete in the Championship Four race in the 2024 season.

However, this season, things have not been as smooth as Tyler Reddick expected. As NASCAR heads to the second race of the Round of 12, Reddick has yet to secure his maiden victory. Reflecting on the same, Kraft asked Reddick:

"Do you feel that way when you see people talk about a down year for you guys?"

The 23XI Racing driver had a subtle answer to defend the claims. He stated:

"When you get in the details of it. Yeah, we're a little we haven't performed quite like we did last year, but it's not like to a astronomical level.

Following that, Freddie Kraft added:

The sky is not falling.

Continuing further, Reddick explained:

When you don't execute, when you don't have a clean race, you know, you're not going to have the opportunity to win races. Uh, and you're not going to get those top 10s and top fives that you're able to get, uh, when you have those clean days.

Tyler Reddick ranks 11th in the Cup Series playoff standings, with 23 points below the cutoff line. His 23XI Racing teammate, Bubba Wallace, ranks one spot behind him in P12 with 27 points below the cutoff line in the Round of 12.

"Worries me a little bit": Dale Earnhardt Jr. got candid about Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace's playoff advancement

Earlier this month, former Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked about the 23XI Racing drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace on his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download. During the episode, Dale Jr. shared his thoughts on Reddick and Wallace advancing to the next phase of the playoffs, the round of eight.

23XI Racing's two playoff-qualified entries feature Bubba Wallace in the #23 Toyota Camry XSE and Tyler Reddick in the #45 Camry XSE. They both qualified for the Round of 12, but things are not looking good for the drivers as they rank at the bottom of the table.

Reflecting on the Wallaces' performance in the 2025 season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was impressed and stated:

"Bubba's really kind of turned it up another notch this year. Seems like, since Indy, he's sort of switched into another gear that I've never seen him really have before. Deserves to be up there. Can do it. Should be able to do it." [00:20 onwards]

Continuing further, Dale Jr. expressed his worries about Tyler Reddick in the 2025 season. He said:

"Reddick worries me a little bit. I don't see the speed that I think that they're capable of."

The second race of the Round of 12, Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet, is scheduled for Sunday, September 28, at Kansas Speedway. Following that, both drivers have won one race at Kansas, with Wallace's win coming in 2022 and Reddick's in 2023.

