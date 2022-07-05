"Next year is all taken care of" - Tyler Reddick says he's 'certainly thinking about' 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season after confirming 2023 presence with RCR

Tyler Reddick has emerged as one of the most improved and promising drivers of the season. With a maiden Cup win at Road America, the 26-year-old has turned in some strong finishes during his third full-time season at Richard Childress Racing. He also posted five top-five finishes, a new career-high, and finished runner-up twice at Bristol Motor Speedway and Darlington Raceway.

Before Kwik Trip 250, the two-time Xfinity Series champion confirmed that he would be returning to Richard Childress Racing in 2023, but that he was also weighing his options for the 2024 season. This means that Reddick and the team owner will need to work out a long-term deal if Reddick wants to stay with the organization beyond next year.

Tyler Reddick @TylerReddick I woke up from the dream and it’s a reality! We really did it!!! 🍾 I woke up from the dream and it’s a reality! We really did it!!! 🍾 https://t.co/dEYYABg9JR

Speaking about his future plans on Saturday at Road America, Reddick clarified that he does not have a deal for 2024, which is a point of concern but he is positive that he has a little bit of time. He said:

“Next year is all taken care of. I’ll be racing with RCR next year. Well, it’s a tough thing. It is far down the line, but you have to be thinking. You gotta give as much as you can in the present and the now, but some of what happens in the present now is set up by what you do in the future. So, certainly thinking about that. And we’ll see. I got a little bit of time, I guess.”

“If you’re secure like I am, you’re always racing”- Tyler Reddick

After performing so well compared to last season, Tyler Reddick is sure that he is in a safe place right now. He went on to say that he is still open to various other deals that might get him a bit more money. He later added that if one shows no progress throughout the season then one is not going to be as valuable, since it is imperative to be consistent to keep getting offers.

Reddick said:

“Honestly, even if you’re secure like I am, you’re always racing. Because you got to be able to negotiate for the next better deal. You want to make a little bit more money or whatever it might be…If you run really bad, you’re not going to be as valuable as you would be if you run really good.”

Catch Tyler Reddick at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

