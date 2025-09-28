Tyler Reddick displays outstanding bravery as he races in Kansas despite his baby being admitted due to ‘cardiovascular ICU’

Tyler Reddick entered the race at Kansas Speedway while his baby remains in the cardiovascular ICU. The 267-lap event is a crucial outing for his playoff hopes, as he currently sits just below the cutline and faces the threat of elimination.

Ad

Driving the #45 23XI Racing Toyota, Reddick started the race in 12th. The Hollywood Casino 400 is the penultimate event of the Round of 12, meaning a strong finish could give the 29-year-old a more comfortable cushion heading into the elimination race at the Charlotte Roval next week.

His wife, Alexa, recently shared an update on their baby, Rookie George. She revealed that he is in the cardiovascular ICU at Levine Children’s Hospital in North Carolina due to a heart condition, and asked for prayers during this difficult time.

Ad

Trending

NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass shed light on the situation via X, writing:

“Tyler Reddick, whose wife posted on Instagram earlier today asking for prayers as their baby is in the cardiovascular ICU undergoing tests, is here and racing today.”

Tyler Reddick drives the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing - Source: Imagn

After making his first Championship 4 appearance last year, Tyler Reddick has yet to capture a win in the 2025 season. He secured his postseason berth on points, while his teammate, Bubba Wallace, broke through with a victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ad

The 23XI Racing duo currently sits at the bottom of the playoff standings, with Reddick in 11th (-23) ahead of Wallace in 12th (-27). Other drivers in the elimination zone are Ross Chastain (-12) and Austin Cindric (-19).

One source of encouragement for Reddick is that he won at Kansas in 2023, proving he knows his way around the 1.5-mile oval. That past success could serve as a boost as he faces challenges both on and off the track.

Ad

“Please pray for this sweet guy”: Tyler Reddick's wife on update on their son Rookie amid race at Kansas

Tyler Reddick’s wife, Alexa, shared an update on their son’s medical emergency through social media. Although she rarely discusses their personal lives online, she took this moment to ask for prayers.

Ad

Alexa DeLeon Reddick wrote on Instagram:

“After a run around for months with the pediatrician's office, I knew what was going on was something bigger. Always trust your mom's gut. Our sweet Rookie was showing signs of heart failure that were being missed.”

“Please, please pray for this sweet guy that God heals his heart. With God, Rookie, and his amazing doctors here at Levine’s, I believe He can. We are in the cardiovascular ICU while we get some answers and work on improving heart function. I usually don’t share our personal lives, but I’m hoping you take the time to pray for him today.”

Rookie George Reddick was born on May 25 of this year, the same day as the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He is the couple’s second child, joining older brother Beau, who was born on January 18, 2020, only months after Reddick captured the Xfinity Series championship with Richard Childress Racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.