“We are so blessed”: Michael Jordan’s NASCAR driver makes major personal announcement ahead of Nashville

Tyler Reddick, a driver for the Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing, made a major announcement about his personal life on X. He and his wife Alexa DeLeon welcomed their second child, and Reddick shared the first glimpse of the baby on X.

Tyler Reddick currently resides in Mooresville, North Carolina, with Alexa, their first son, Beau and now, their second son, Rookie George Reddick. The couple got married in July 2024 after getting engaged in May 2023.

Alexa DeLeon is a mental health and environmentalist who is actively involved in supporting Reddick at the track. Their son, Beau, was born in 2020 and marks his presence frequently at races. Reddick’s home life is shaped by the demands of the NASCAR schedule, which often keeps him and his family on the road for extended periods. During the off-season, he spends time with his family and works on home improvement.

Tyler Reddick shared the news on X with the caption:

"Well, the secret is out! At 2:20am on 5/25, we welcomed the newest addition to the Reddick family. Everyone meet Rookie George Reddick. The household has now become a family of four, and we are so blessed."

Michael Jordan, the legendary NBA player, founded 23XI Racing with Denny Hamlin, another legendary figure in their field. Tyler Reddick joined 23XI Racing as the driver of the #45, making his debut with the team in 2023. Jordan is often present at races, frequently sitting in the pit box and engaging directly with the team. He is seen providing words of encouragement and, at times, blunt critiques.

Like the time Jordan once told him that he was “terrible” at Superspeedway, which led to Tyler Reddick improving his form. On Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour in 2024, Reddick spoke about the time when he was criticized by Michael Jordan for his ability on speedways:

"I can't even remember what I said, but he [Jordan] turned to me and said, ‘Man, you don’t have any room to talk. You're terrible at speedway racing."

Their relationship is characterised by mutual respect and a shared drive for excellence.

Michael Jordan’s NASCAR driver accepts bittersweet reality of Coke 600 experience

Tyler Reddick had a bittersweet experience at the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Despite starting strong and finishing second in the first stage, Reddick’s race took a downturn after he received a speeding penalty on pit road, which pushed him to the back of the lead lap.

As he tried to recover, he lost control of his car and nearly crashed in front of the race leader, ultimately finishing a disappointing 27th, two laps down.

After the race, Reddick took to social media to express his gratitude for his team’s effort and acknowledge the fast car they had prepared, even though the result was not what they had hoped for.

"Not the ending we hoped for yesterday, but appreciate everyone’s effort, and the fast car they brought us. Today we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom," the star of Michael Jordan's NASCAR team wrote.

on the occasion, he also took the opportunity to honor Memorial Day, remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. Reddick’s post reflected the disappointment of the race outcome and the perspective gained by honoring a greater cause.

