NASCAR 2022: Tyler Reddick 'just waited for the right opportunity' to take the win at Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

Tyler Reddick, who had two runner-up finishes in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, finally acquired his maiden Cup win after beating Chase Elliott by a huge margin in the closing lap on Sunday at Road America. The win came in the 92nd start of his Cup career, which included five second-place finishes and 33 top-ten finishes.

The 26-year-old emerged victorious when he pulled away from runner-up Chase Elliott on the final lap to take an impressive 3.304-seconds win on the 4.048-mile-long road course. Reddick dominated the last 16 laps as he took over the lead on a Lap 47 of 62 from Elliott with some skilful drives around the turn. In the end, it was enough to keep a solid margin between himself and his opponents through the checkered flag.

NASCAR @NASCAR



's win marks the first time the No. 8 car has won a NASCAR Cup Series race since A special number is back in Victory Lane! @TylerReddick 's win marks the first time the No. 8 car has won a NASCAR Cup Series race since @DaleJr at @RichmondRaceway in May 2006. A special number is back in Victory Lane! @TylerReddick's win marks the first time the No. 8 car has won a NASCAR Cup Series race since @DaleJr at @RichmondRaceway in May 2006. https://t.co/GUYq5SlTEi

The win marked Reddick’s first victory of his four-year-long career. With his win, he became the fifth first-time winner and the 13th different winner of the 2022 season.

On Twitter, NASCAR congratulated Tyler Reddick on winning the first Cup Series race of his career at Road America.

See the Tweet below:

NASCAR @NASCAR



Retweet to congratulate HIS MOMENT IS HERE!Retweet to congratulate @TylerReddick on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory! HIS MOMENT IS HERE!Retweet to congratulate @TylerReddick on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory! 🏁 https://t.co/ukhmtqbH17

The Kwik Trip 250 saw eight lead changes among six different drivers. The venue hosted the second consecutive Cup Series race and the Next Gen car for the first time on the 4.048-mile-long track and witnessed two caution flags.

The first three road course races so far this season have produced a first-time winner, with Ross Chastain at Circuit of the Americas, Daniel Suarez at Sonoma Raceway, and now Reddick at Road America.

Tyler Reddick talks about his first NASCAR Cup Series win at Road America

After coming close several times, Tyler Reddick finally bagged his first career win in the Cup Series. With the victory, he gained 41 points and now stands 13th in the latest release of the Cup Series points table.

During the post-race interview, speaking about his maiden win in NASCAR’s top series, Reddick said:

“Didn’t quite get around him. We were within reach. Thankfully, just waited for the right opportunity and was able to take advantage of it in Turn 6.”

NASCAR Cup Series returns next weekend for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The action will go live at 3:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far