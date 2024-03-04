Tyler Reddick on how Kyle Larson “never let him have” the lead during NASCAR Cup race in Las Vegas

Tyler Reddick lost the 2024 Pennzoil 400 to Kyle Larson narrowly by 0.441 seconds on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Reddick had speed throughout the day. He did everything to catch Larson in the final 15 laps but failed to pass him and ended the race in second place. A pit-stop misshape and a lack of track position made his chase for the lead difficult.

Reddick admitted that Larson was maintaining control of the race, running in the middle lane, effectively blocking him for the lead. This strategic positioning made it challenging for him to close the gap and make a move.

On his closing lap battle with Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Tyler Reddick said (via NASCAR.com):

“Yeah, Kyle did a really good job there taking away pretty much every option I had there to close the gap. He seemed pretty good in the middle (lane), and I was obviously really good on the bottom, and he just never let me have it, right?

“I kept trying to run higher and higher and you know, he’s kind of running in the middle of the race track, which is pretty efficient to block both lanes. Every time I sort of got close, I mean, we’re running just wide open enough in (Turns) 1 and 2, you can kind of defend pretty well.”

The closing laps of the first two stages and the end of the race came down to Reddick chasing Kyle Larson for the lead, but Larson came out on top every time.

“Just stupid mistakes on pit road” – Tyler Reddick

The #45 23XI Racing Toyota driver expressed his frustration at missing out on wins due to pit-stop issues. Despite the setbacks, he noted the strength of his car and the positive rebound by his team.

“I feel like we were never up front really all day long, until it got to the stage ends. We had a really good (car). Just stupid mistakes on pit road.

"Same sh*t, different year, right? Kind of frustrating. We’ll continue to work on it, but a good rebound for our team today,” Tyler Reddick said on missing out the victory at Las Vegas.

Tyler Reddick sits 12th in the points table with 84 points.