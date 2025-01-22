“Tyler Reddick or Michael Jordan?”: Bubba Wallace gives his hilarious take on ‘Who would he rather fight’ question on IG

Bubba Wallace in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram replied to a fan asking who would he pick to fight between Michael Jordan and Tyler Reddick.

Bubba Wallace is a well-known NASCAR driver for 23XI Racing (driving in the #23). The Alabama native is not just a driver in NASCAR but a major advocate for social change in motorsports. Wallace is the first African American driver to compete full-time in the Cup Series since Wendell Scott.

A major event related to Wallace that sparked a huge conversation was when, in June 2020, a noose was found hanging in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway. The incident prompted national outrage against racism and garnered widespread support from fellow drivers. His on-track achievements (a win at the same race track in 2021) set aside, his affable personality, and his charm have won the hearts of countless fans.

One such moment came during his Instagram ‘Ask me anything’ session during the 2025 NASCAR production day on January 21, 2025. He was asked if he would fight Tyler Reddick (his fellow 23XI Racing driver for #45) or Michael Jordan (the basketball legend and the co-owner of 23XI Racing), and he replied:

“Okay that's a good one. I feel like Tyler will be scrappy. If you just punched MJ's kneecap he will go down. So I will take MJ”

Screenshot via Instagram - @bubbawallace

The Alabama native is known for his beard and one fan asked where his beard was.

“Just got my haircut yesterday. From a guy named Dy Blends. It will be back”

Screenshot via Instagram - @bubbawallace

One fan asked him how he should propose to his girlfriend. The 23XI driver shared thought-provoking advice for the fan.

Well you could find a romantic setting or a special place that y'all like to go to but...advice from Amanda's sister say something. Don't just ask will you marry me. Gotta tee it up and ask but hopefully it works out. If not.. good luck.

Screenshot via Instagram - @bubbawallace

He also posted a picture of his newly born son Becks Hayden Wallace in racing attire when asked if he has a racing attire for his son.

Screenshot via Instagram - @bubbawallace

Bubba Wallace will have a new crew chief for the upcoming 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. 23XI Racing announced that Charles Denike will take over the role from Bootie Barker (2021-2024). Denike previously served as the crew chief for Christian Eckes in the Truck Series. This change aims to mark a new chapter for the Alabama driver and strive for a successful season in the coming year.

Can Bubba Wallace reverse his slow-start trend in 2025 with new leadership?

Bubba Wallace is set to enter the 2025 NASCAR season with renewed hope, armed with a new crew chief, Charles Denike, as he aims to break a pattern of slow starts that has plagued his previous three seasons. Driving for 23XI Racing, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, Wallace has shown significant improvement in the latter halves of his seasons but has consistently struggled early on.

In 2022 and 2023, his early performances were marred by mechanical issues and low finishes, with only a handful of top finishes to show for his efforts. However, both years saw him rebound strongly in the second half, culminating in race wins and improved average finishes.

The change in leadership with Denike, who brings valuable experience and a proven track record from the Truck Series, is expected to enhance Wallace's performance from the start of the season.

Denike's leadership could provide the strategic adjustments needed to help Wallace secure better results early on, potentially setting a new tone for the season. With increased pressure from teammate Tyler Reddick and the team's ambitions for success, 2025 may serve as a pivotal year for Wallace to transform his potential into consistent race wins and playoff contention.

