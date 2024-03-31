Tyler Reddick praises impact of 23XI's new $16M 'Airspeed' race shop

23XI driver Tyler Reddick appreciated the facilities at their new headquarters, nicknamed 'Airspeed' by the team's co-owner Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan co-owned team 23XI Racing recently revealed their new race shop, the 'Airspace,' spread over 114,000 square feet. Located in San Francisco, the facility has been valued for around $16 million.

Tyler Reddick talked positively when asked by the media about the same:

"Yes, Airspeed's been great. It's nice to have that new home. I think, for some, it's a little bit closer maybe a little bit further, but um yeah, to have the environment we do now, the location that we have um, and just the facilities we now have."

Having a proper headquarters or "race shops" that NASCAR calls it with updated facilities is crucial for a team's success. Both Hamlin, who races for Joe Gibbs Racing, and Jordan have been dedicated to the proper functioning of the team.

This is their fourth season with team, and with drivers like Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick racing for them, they are seemingly on the right path.

Tyler Reddick reflects racing on Richmond Raceway in 2023

During the 2023 season, Tyler Reddick and 23XI had amazing pace on the Richmond Raceway. Reviewing that race, he mentioned that bringing a strong car to the race earlier is a confidence boost for him and the team ahead of the Toyota Owners 400 this season.

“We brought a lot of speed so um obviously that's huge for my confidence and the team's confidence knowing that we bought a race car that had that much capability in it. Obviously, we just got to put the race now together.”

Reddick hasn't won a race this season, but his second-place finish at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier helped him score some points. He also ended the race at the Circuit of the Americas in fifth place.

23XI had a boost from their co-owner Denny Hamlin recently when he mentioned that the next five race weekends could be strong ones for the Toyotas on the grid. That also motivated Reddick's teammate Bubba Wallace, who feels strongly that one of their cars stands a chance to win.

Reddick is tenth in the championship with 171 points. He has led 74 laps, with one stage win in the season.

Poll : Will 'Airspace' bring a positive change for 23XI and Tyler Reddick this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion