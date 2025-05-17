Tyler Reddick puts forward his clear suggestion to NASCAR for North Wilkesboro: "Built for points racing"

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick has opined that North Wilkesboro Speedway was built to host a points-paying race. While he enjoys the All-Star Race at the 0.625-mile oval, he believes the historic track is fully capable of hosting a points-paying NASCAR Cup Series weekend.

After being abandoned for 27 years, renovation efforts led by SMI's Marcus Smith and Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought the historic oval back onto NASCAR's radar. As the series celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2023 and honored the legends of the past, North Wilkesboro returned to action by hosting the All-Star Race and a points-paying Truck Series event.

Tyler Reddick shared his thoughts on the future of Cup Series racing at North Wilkesboro, which is hosting the All-Star Race for the third consecutive year this weekend. Reddick believes the track is capable of hosting a 400-lap points-paying race, with the full field competing, just like they did in the past.

In an interview with Frontstretch, the #45 Toyota driver said:

"Well, I mean this place is built for points racing now, I'd say, or I guess it always has been honestly. Yeah, I enjoy having the All-Star Race here but it's certainly a place where we could have that points race for sure too."

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick shared a similar opinion, suggesting a 400-lap points-paying race at North Wilkesboro. Alex Bowman echoed Tyler Reddick's sentiments, expressing full support for bringing a points-paying race to the historic oval.

RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski also supported the idea of North Wilkesboro hosting a points-paying race. He added that the All-Star Race could return to Charlotte Motor Speedway, which hosted the event since its inception in 1985 until 2019, except for the second iteration.

North Wilkesboro Speedway hosted two Cup races annually for decades before losing both dates ahead of the 1997 season. Jeff Gordon won the final points-paying race at the historic track in 1996, after which it was left abandoned.

Tyler Reddick elaborates on the game plan to win $1 million

Tyler Reddick elaborated on his game plan for All-Star Race weekend to win the $1 million check. He stressed that qualifying up front and maintaining track position during the heat races are key objectives for his team at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

When asked what he would do to win the million-dollar prize, the #45 Toyota driver said that moving competitors out of the way is difficult with the Next Gen car, making qualifying at the front all the more important.

"Well, it's really hard to move someone out of the way in this car. It's probably the biggest track, you might be able to do it at. I think at a track like this, looking at how it played out last year, and how practice went, feel like the team that goes out there tonight and does a really good job in qualifying, is going to set their weekend up. You have to hold on to the lead in the lead in the Heat Races." he told Frontstretch. [1:00 onwards]

In the inaugural All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, Kyle Larson charged through the field to claim victory. In contrast, Joey Logano dominated last year's event after qualifying on pole, leading all but one lap en route to victory lane.

Brad Keselowski will start on pole position for the All-Star Race, with Tyler Reddick qualifying ninth. Both drivers will be racing in the first Heat Race on Saturday, May 17. The All-Star Race is scheduled on Sunday, May 18 at 5:00 PM ET.

