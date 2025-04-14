Tyler Reddick recollects his thoughts after disappointing Bristol race

Tyler Reddick, who came off a fourth-place finish at Darlington last week, shared his thoughts on a disappointing outing at Bristol Motor Speedway. He pointed out that extending his stint didn't work in his favor, forcing him into an 18th-place finish.
Driving the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, Reddick stayed out with about 100 laps remaining and had a run in the top five. Pitting under caution would've helped him secure a high-track position, but the race ran with a green flag throughout stage three.
In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Tyler Reddick acknowledged the unsuccessful gamble for a caution. He also applauded the team for their efforts at the World's Fastest Half-Mile and looked forward to spending time with his family amid the Easter break.
"Tried to run long there at the end, but just didn’t pan out for our group. Appreciate everyone’s strong efforts this weekend. Time to enjoy the off week with the family!" Reddick said.
When the checkered flag fell on Sunday (April 13), Kyle Larson crossed the finish line first ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs. Larson led the field for 411 of 500 laps for his second victory of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Tyler Reddick's 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace, who also stayed out in the final stage, finished behind him in 19th. Both Toyota pilots follow each other in the points standings in seventh and eighth, with Reddick scoring a season-high second place in the Daytona 500.
NASCAR will return to action at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27. The Jack Link's 500 will follow a one-week Easter break before the grid makes its way to Texas Motor Speedway in the first week of May.
23XI teammate Bubba Wallace opens up on pressure amid Tyler Reddick's success
Bubba Wallace, who has been competing alongside Tyler Reddick since the 2023 season, made his feelings known about the success of the #45 team. He mentioned that he takes the initiative to put himself under more "pressure" after seeing Reddick put on a show, considering they both drive the same machinery under 23XI Racing.
In an interview with former NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick on the Happy Hour podcast, Wallace said:
"Seeing the success of the #45 (Tyler Reddick), not from a jealousy standpoint but it's like 'I have the same stuff', and I feel like I'm just as competitive as Tyler. I put all that weight on me, that pressure on me." [5:20]
"So, I'm back in the gym and nobody's telling me 'Hey, you need to workout to run better, you need to be in more meetings to understand better'. I took that upon myself as like 'I'm doing just enough to get by and that's not okay,'" he added.
After nine races in the 2025 season, Reddick has amassed three top-5 and four top-10 finishes. He also won the pole position at the Circuit of the Americas. Bubba Wallace, meanwhile, had two top-5 and three top-10 finishes tainted by two DNFs (Daytona and Phoenix).