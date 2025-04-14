Tyler Reddick recollects his thoughts after disappointing Bristol race

Tyler Reddick, who came off a fourth-place finish at Darlington last week, shared his thoughts on a disappointing outing at Bristol Motor Speedway. He pointed out that extending his stint didn't work in his favor, forcing him into an 18th-place finish.

Ad

Driving the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, Reddick stayed out with about 100 laps remaining and had a run in the top five. Pitting under caution would've helped him secure a high-track position, but the race ran with a green flag throughout stage three.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Tyler Reddick acknowledged the unsuccessful gamble for a caution. He also applauded the team for their efforts at the World's Fastest Half-Mile and looked forward to spending time with his family amid the Easter break.

Ad

Trending

"Tried to run long there at the end, but just didn’t pan out for our group. Appreciate everyone’s strong efforts this weekend. Time to enjoy the off week with the family!" Reddick said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

When the checkered flag fell on Sunday (April 13), Kyle Larson crossed the finish line first ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs. Larson led the field for 411 of 500 laps for his second victory of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Tyler Reddick's 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace, who also stayed out in the final stage, finished behind him in 19th. Both Toyota pilots follow each other in the points standings in seventh and eighth, with Reddick scoring a season-high second place in the Daytona 500.

Ad

Tyler Reddick driving the #45 Toyota Camry at Bristol Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

NASCAR will return to action at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27. The Jack Link's 500 will follow a one-week Easter break before the grid makes its way to Texas Motor Speedway in the first week of May.

Ad

23XI teammate Bubba Wallace opens up on pressure amid Tyler Reddick's success

Bubba Wallace, who has been competing alongside Tyler Reddick since the 2023 season, made his feelings known about the success of the #45 team. He mentioned that he takes the initiative to put himself under more "pressure" after seeing Reddick put on a show, considering they both drive the same machinery under 23XI Racing.

Ad

In an interview with former NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick on the Happy Hour podcast, Wallace said:

"Seeing the success of the #45 (Tyler Reddick), not from a jealousy standpoint but it's like 'I have the same stuff', and I feel like I'm just as competitive as Tyler. I put all that weight on me, that pressure on me." [5:20]

"So, I'm back in the gym and nobody's telling me 'Hey, you need to workout to run better, you need to be in more meetings to understand better'. I took that upon myself as like 'I'm doing just enough to get by and that's not okay,'" he added.

Ad

After nine races in the 2025 season, Reddick has amassed three top-5 and four top-10 finishes. He also won the pole position at the Circuit of the Americas. Bubba Wallace, meanwhile, had two top-5 and three top-10 finishes tainted by two DNFs (Daytona and Phoenix).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More