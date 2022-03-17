Tyler Reddick's future in NASCAR updated by team owner

The legendary team-owner, Richard Childress, recently confirmed that Tyler Reddick will continue to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for his fourth season.

The two-time Xfinity Series champion has emerged as one of the most improved and promising drivers compared to previous seasons.

The Richard Childress Racing owner confirmed while meeting with media members on Tuesday, March 15. However, he also confirmed that Reddick remains in the team’s consideration for future plans.

According to Jordan Bianchi, the Athletic Motorsports reporter:

“Richard Childress told myself and @dustinlong that Tyler Reddick is under contract to Richard Childress Racing for 2023 and will be in a RCR car for next season.”

Jordan Bianchi @Jordan_Bianchi Richard Childress told myself and @dustinlong that Tyler Reddick is under contract to Richard Childress Racing for 2023 and will be in a RCR car for next season. Richard Childress told myself and @dustinlong that Tyler Reddick is under contract to Richard Childress Racing for 2023 and will be in a RCR car for next season.

Addressing Reddick’s NASCAR future, Richard Childress said:

“He’s under contract for next year. This is Reddick, who I knew was there.”

After the race at Phoenix Raceway, Reddick said he wanted to run well for his team and went on to say:

“Just getting out of it what I’m putting into it. It’s really nothing else than that I just really want to win, really want to run good for my team. They feed off that. Then I feed off that,”

Tyler Reddick’s 2022 NASCAR season has featured a mix of highs & lows

In 2020, Tyler Reddick started with nine top-10 and three top-five finishes as a rookie driver; the following year, he increased his numbers to 16 finishes in the top-10 and three in the top-five.

His performance in 2021 made sure he entered the playoffs.

In the 2022 season, if it weren’t for mechanical problems and bad luck, Reddick would have had at least two wins.

One example is WISE Power 400 in Fontana. Reddick had the fastest speed at the Auto Club Speedway and won stage one as well as stage two while leading 90 laps.

A promising afternoon was ruined after a flat tire sent Reddick to the top of the track, and then contact with William Byron caused significant damage. Apart from that, he also suffered from leg numbness problems at WISE Power 400 and Pennzoil 400.

The 26-year-old will be looking for his first career win when the green flag drops on Sunday at 3 pm EST for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the newly renovated Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Edited by Adam Dickson