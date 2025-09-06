Tyler Reddick’s Gateway look all set to pay tribute to Michael Jordan’s iconic sneaker

Tyler Reddick, who drives for Michael Jordan's co-owned 23XI Racing, will be sporting a unique paint scheme at the next 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway). It will be a tribute to the classic Air Jordan 40 sneaker, which went on sale in July 2025.The paint scheme involves the AJ40 tongue pattern of the shoe, a stylish nod to 40 years of sport, style, and culture. It belongs to one of the best paint schemes of the Michael Jordan 23XI Racing team on the weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs near St. Louis.The Air Jordan 40 is the 40th shoe in the Air Jordan sneaker collection, and this tribute showcases the impact of Michael Jordan in sport and culture. This is in keeping with the tradition of 23XI Racing to incorporate the iconic basketball legacy of Jordan into NASCAR.Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared a picture of Reddick's new scheme as he wrote on X:&quot;Tyler Reddick scheme for this weekend commemorates The Air Jordan 40 launched in July. It is the 40th model in the series.&quot;Tyler Reddick has recorded one pole position, five top-5s, and nine top-10s in 26 races, leading 153 laps this season. Nonetheless, this has not translated to victories as he entered the 2025 postseason at position 14 on the playoff grid.Reddick has had difficulties with performance and accidents on the track, such as pit lane errors and mechanical problems at certain events. He was a Championship 4 driver last year; this year, he has to contend with breaking a 28-race win streak. His average race result is about 14.9, and this is consistent considering his breakthrough results of past years.Tyler Reddick urges more transparency from 23XI Racing after recent performancesTyler Reddick has emphasized the importance of transparency within 23XI Racing to improve the team's performance and championship chances. He advocates for honest communication about challenges rather than pretending everything is fine when it isn’t. The 23XI Racing side is involved in a legal battle with NASCAR over charters throughout this season.Reddick believes that open discussions about problems lead to more productive solutions and help the team progress, rejecting a &quot;fake positive attitude&quot; in favor of confronting issues directly. Ahead of the Enjoy Illinois 300 race, he told Motorsport.com:“Honestly, where I stand is, when things are not going good, let’s not act like they are, you know. Let’s be real with each other and ourselves. If things are bad, or they are not going well, just pretending they are good is just not a good way to go about it.&quot;He further added:“And I feel like we have done a good job of being honest with one another when we have bad days or good days. I just think that being transparent is more important than carrying around this fake positive attitude. So for me, I just feel like being transparent and addressing what needs to be addressed is the right way to go about it.”Tyler Reddick's 2025 performance contrasts with his breakthrough 2024 season, where he reached the Championship 4 and secured a notable win at Homestead.