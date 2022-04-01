"I won't fit in my seat after!" - Tyler Reddick's hilarious response to a fan's challenge

Back-to-back Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick lifted the trophy for JR Motorsports in 2018 and Richard Childress Racing in 2019. Reddick finished in fifth place at last weekend's EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix.

During the build-up to the Toyota Owners 400 weekend, Reddick was busy on Twitter, where he hilariously replied to a fan's challenge, writing:

"This definitely needs to be an off-season challenge! I won’t fit in my seat after!"

See the tweet below:

Tyler Reddick @TylerReddick I won’t fit in my seat after! nascarcasm @nascarcasm @TylerReddick How many @cheddarskitchen honey butter croissants could you consume in a single sitting assuming you hadn't eaten anything else that day? I could do 37. This is a challenge. @TylerReddick How many @cheddarskitchen honey butter croissants could you consume in a single sitting assuming you hadn't eaten anything else that day? I could do 37. This is a challenge. https://t.co/nRNe3cOvJS This definitely needs to be an off-season challenge!I won’t fit in my seat after! twitter.com/nascarcasm/sta… This definitely needs to be an off-season challenge!😂 I won’t fit in my seat after! twitter.com/nascarcasm/sta…

Reddick's reply was for his fan narscarcasm's original tweet where he challenged the driver to break his record of eating more than 37 honey-butter croissants. The fan challenged the Richard Childress Racing driver, writing:

"@TylerReddick How many @cheddarskitchen honey butter croissants could you consume in a single sitting assuming you hadn't eaten anything else that day? I could do 37. This is a challenge."

See the tweet below:

nascarcasm @nascarcasm @TylerReddick How many @cheddarskitchen honey butter croissants could you consume in a single sitting assuming you hadn't eaten anything else that day? I could do 37. This is a challenge. @TylerReddick How many @cheddarskitchen honey butter croissants could you consume in a single sitting assuming you hadn't eaten anything else that day? I could do 37. This is a challenge. https://t.co/nRNe3cOvJS

Tyler Reddick appears on Chairgatin' podcast

The 26-year-old driver has had a decent 2022 season so far with more than one instance where he could have been on the podium, or better yet, won the race.

The Richard Childress racing driver has been in really good form recently as he searches for his first Cup Series win. The 2022 season marks his second full year in the highest echelon of stock car racing.

Tyler Reddick can be heard talking to Dakota Rutledge and others on the Chairgatin' podcast. The 26-year-old talked about his NASCAR journey in detail on the podcast.

Listen to the podcast here:

Chairgatin' @chairgatin NEW PODCAST EPISODE



Check out the latest @TylerReddick



Brought to you by YEETZ Sunglasses.

10% off promo code: CHAIRGATIN

yeetzofficial.com NEW PODCAST EPISODECheck out the latest @BellyUpSports #NASCAR podcast episode with @Dakotadrake4_ interviewing driver of the No. 8 @3ChiRACING Camaro at @RCRracing Brought to you by YEETZ Sunglasses.10% off promo code: CHAIRGATIN 🔥NEW PODCAST EPISODE🔥Check out the latest @BellyUpSports #NASCAR podcast episode with @Dakotadrake4_ interviewing driver of the No. 8 @3ChiRACING Camaro at @RCRracing, @TylerReddickBrought to you by YEETZ Sunglasses.💰10% off promo code: CHAIRGATINyeetzofficial.com

Catch the Toyota Owners 400 at the Richmond Raceway in Virginia this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST, where Reddick will look to capture his first victory of the 2022 Cup Series.

Edited by Adam Dickson