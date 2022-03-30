NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Full weekend schedule for the Richmond Raceway

NASCAR is all set to head to the short 0.75-mile Richmond Raceway in Virginia after a thriller of a race at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend.
The track, with its 14° banking and D-shaped layout, first opened in 1946 and has hosted several races since.
Coming off of a road course weekend, expect the drivers to be returning to their roots in short-track racing. A little nudging and bumping might be the name of the game for the Toyota Owners 400.
2022 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 full weekend schedule
The complete schedule for the entire race weekend at Richmond Raceway is as follows:
Friday, April 1, 2022
01:00 pm EST: Whelen Modified Tour Practice
04:15 pm EST: Whelen Modified Tour Qualifying
06:30 pm EST: Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 150
Saturday, April 2, 2022
08:30 am EST: Xfinity Series Practice
09:00 am EST: Xfinity Series Qualifying
10:30 am EST: Cup Series Practice
11:15 am EST: Cup Series Qualifying
01:30 pm EST: ToyotaCare 250
Sunday, April 3, 2022
03:30 pm EST: Toyota Owners 400
Ross Chastain smashes watermelon after win in COTA
Last weekend's winner of the EchoPark Automotive texas Grand Prix, Ross Chastain, celebrated in typical fashion by smashing a watermelon on the front straight of the track.
The Trackhouse Racing driver belongs to a family of watermelon farmers and celebrated in his own unique way after his first NASCAR Cup Series victory.
Watch the video below:
The Trackhouse Racing team also logged their first victory as a Cup Series contender after racing with only one car in the 2021 season.
Daniel Suarez, who drives the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the team, was upset after having issues in the race and not being able to challenge at the front.