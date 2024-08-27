Tyler Reddick’s racecar to feature Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Wayne Gretzky at Darlington

23XI Racing has revealed a brand-new look for Tyler Reddick’s #45 Toyota Camry XSE, featuring a new partnership with Upper Deck, the trading card manufacturer for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series regular-season final race at Darlington Raceway.

Reddick’s #45 car will carry a special blue and yellow design scheme for the first time, featuring three sports icons on the hood. 23XI Racing co-owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan will be in the center of the hood, while one of the greatest golfers of all time, Tiger Woods, and NHL legend Wayne Gretzky will be on the side of Jordan. This unique tribute will promote “The World’s Greatest Memorabilia.”

On Monday (August 26), Tyler Reddick’s team unveiled the new paint scheme on X with the caption:

“The No. 45 Upper Deck Toyota Camry XSE will debut this weekend at Darlington, S.C., in the 2024 regular season finale. The scheme is fit for the current regular season points leader with 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan alongside Tiger Woods and Wayne Gretzky on the hood”

As a part of the collaboration, Upper Deck and Denny Hamlin, and Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing NASCAR team have teamed up to create several new collections. The 23XI collection will be released at a later date and will include memorabilia and trading cards featuring Reddick and his teammate Bubba Wallace.

Speaking about their new partnership with Upper Deck, 23XI Racing president Steve Lauletta said:

“This partnership is great for our team and our fans. By entering the exciting world of collectibles, our supporters now have another unique opportunity to celebrate and commemorate 23XI’s successes. Through this collaboration, we’re able to seamlessly integrate two fandoms into one remarkable experience to be cherished.”

Tyler Reddick is eyeing a Cup Series regular-season championship at Darlington

The #45 23XI Racing driver has been in great form this season. Reddick locked his berth for the playoffs with a win at Talladega Superspeedway.

With an average finish of 11.2 in 25 races this season so far, Tyler Reddick has scored two wins, 11 top-fives, and 17 top-10 finishes. He is currently leading the points table and eyeing to claim his first Cup Series regular season title.

The 28-year-old has had success at Darlington. In his 10 Cup start at this track, he has scored three top-five and four top-10 finishes with an average finish of 13.4.

With one race remaining in the regular season, Reddick has a 17-point advantage over Kyle Larson and 18 points over Chase Elliott.

Catch Tyler Reddick in action at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday (September 1) at 1 pm ET.

