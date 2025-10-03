Tyler Reddick’s wife Alexa shares another update on son Rookie’s road to recovery

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick recently displayed his bravery at Kansas despite his four-month-old son, Rookie, being hospitalized. Following that, Reddick's wife, Alexa, shared another update on her son's health, sharing an Instagram story.

The 23XI Racing driver's son had signs of heart failure and was admitted to the Levine Children's Hospital's cardiovascular intensive care unit in Charlotte. In the previous story, Mrs. Reddick shared an image of Rookie in her arms while he was in the ICU with several health monitoring devices attached to him.

Following the transfusion, Tyler Reddick's son had an MRI today, and the family is waiting for reports to get back. Alexa mentioned that the reports will be in tomorrow while sharing another picture of the four-month-old. He was sleeping with all the devices still attached to him, and Alexa wrote:

"The Cookie had an MRI today. Tomorrow we will go over that."

Here's the snapshot of Mrs. Reddick's Instagram story:

Alexa Reddick shared an update on Rookie's condition (Source: @alexareddick_ via Instagram)

Despite his son being in the ICU, Tyler Reddick didn't back down from his duties. He competed in the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet at Kansas Speedway. He qualified 12th for the 273-lap race with a best time of 30.33 seconds, reaching a top speed of 178.05 mph, and was 0.34 seconds behind the pole sitter and his Toyota teammate Chase Briscoe.

Following a mid-pack start, Reddick wrapped the Kansas Speedway race in P7. Meanwhile, his 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace finished among the top five drivers, securing a fifth-place finish. On the other hand, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott took home his second win of the season along with a spot in the Round of Eight playoffs.

"I thought it was cute, but that was not my first choice": Tyler Reddick's wife on naming their first son

A few years ago, in 2019, while Tyler Reddick still competed in the Xfinity Series, the couple was pregnant with their first son. During that time, Reddick was in his first season with Richard Childress Racing, and the couple disagreed on the name for their unborn son.

The #45 Toyota Camry XSE driver wished to name his son Beau. While his wife, Alexa, had another name in her mind and was stuck on it. To end the dispute, Mrs. Reddick suggested a bet that if the 23XI Racing driver won the 2019 championship, he could name his son Beau.

"I thought it was cute, but that was not my first choice," Alexa said. "I was pretty stuck on Ryker at that point, and he was not hopping on that train. If you know Tyler, once he gets his mind on something, it’s stuck."

Tyler Reddick wasn't going to back down from the bet and dominated the 2019 season. He scored six wins for Richard Childress Racing in the season and won his second Xfinity Series title.

"I don’t know what came over me," she said. "I guess pregnancy brain is a real thing, and one day I was like, 'Listen, if you win this championship, you can name him whatever you want, but I don’t want you calling him anything until you are in victory lane holding up that championship trophy in Miami.'"

"I shook on it, and here we are, and now the baby’s name is going to be Beau."

Tyler Reddick currently ranks 11th in the Cup Series playoff standings, with 29 points behind the qualifying line. His battle to secure his spot in the next phase of the playoff will be tough, as his teammate, Bubba Wallace, sits 26 points behind the cutoff line. Additionally, Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain also falls 13 points short of qualifying for the Round of Eight.

