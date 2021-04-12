Tyler Reddick signals title intentions with eighth-place finish at Martinsville

Tyler Reddick might be a playoff threat before the season's over

Tyler Reddick and Richard Childress Racing have been plugging away all season and saw some of the fruit of their labor after finishing eighth at Martinsville on Sunday. It was Reddick's third top 10 of the year and second straight in two weeks.

While this might not be enough to put him in title contention, especially since he is 22nd in points, he still stands a chance of limping into the playoffs on points alone if he can maintain his current form.

"Once we got back going today, I had really good long-run speed and was able to use that to capitalize on some good runs to get into the top 10 and grab stage points at the end of Stage 2," Tyler Reddick said after the race. "I needed more center turn and to be a little looser during that span of short runs that came in the middle of Stage 3 when we had all those back-to-back yellows while being shuffled back a little bit due to our pit cycle, but luckily the final run of the race was a long one that allowed us to bring home a top 10 finish. Overall, this was a good weekend for our team and I’m looking forward to carrying this momentum into next weekend’s race at Richmond.”

Tyler Reddick started the race in 14th place but moved up to 12th before the end of the first stage. He followed that up with an eighth place finish in the second stage, giving his team some hope of finishing strong. They ultimately achieved that goal at the end of the race when Reddick brought it home eighth.

Look! It's a necklace! "M" for Martin OR "M" for Martinsville! 📎 pic.twitter.com/HFH94b0z5p — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 12, 2021

Only time will tell if Tyler Reddick is a contender or a pretender, but his development has come along nicely with RCR. With three top 10 finishes in seven races and even some stage points, Reddick and his team will be one to watch as the season progresses on.