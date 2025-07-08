Tyler Reddick weighs in on NASCAR’s ‘tough situation’ amid major backlash for Chicago ruling

Tyler Reddick acknowledged the controversy surrounding NASCAR's delayed caution in the final laps of the Chicago Street Race. He noted that an earlier caution would've allowed him to be 'very aggressive' with his 'fresher tires'.

During Sunday's Grant Park 165, a late-race crash by Cody Ware triggered a caution with one lap to go. However, officials delayed throwing the yellow as they assessed the situation, while Shane Van Gisbergen crossed the start/finish line to take the white flag.

The timing worked in the Kiwi's favor, as he avoided an overtime finish with a two-lap dash to the green-white-checkered. This left Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs locked in their positions and unable to contend for the lead.

The delayed caution drew backlash from fans and analysts alike. Reddick addressed the controversy in an interview with ASAP Sports.

"It's just a tough situation. I can't see what's going on over there in Turn 6. NASCAR control has got to decide all that. It's a tough spot for them to be in because if they throw the yellow flag before we get to the white, it could totally change the outcome for the top 10, the top 20 in the race," he said.

"Drivers 10th on back would have been really aggressive for two laps. Also, on our fresher tires we would have been able to be very aggressive as well on those two laps," he added.

Tyler Reddick ultimately finished third in NASCAR's only street race. 19 races into the season, he's yet to score a win and lock his playoff bid. His 23XI Racing boss Denny Hamlin recently shared that he thinks his drivers 'should win', given how many resources have been poured into the team.

Tyler Reddick opens up about racing with playoffs on the line

Tyler Reddick admitted that the pressure to make the playoffs shaped how he'd have approached the final laps at Chicago. He pointed out Shane Van Gisbergen's late-stage heroics in Saturday's Xfinity Series race and how he'd have raced just as hard.

With two laps to go in The Loop 110, SVG battled with Connor Zilisch for the lead. He ran his JR Motorsports teammate wide into turn 1 and pulled away to take the checkered flag. The result earned him his second straight Xfinity Series win, having won the first in the same venue last year.

Reflecting upon Van Gisbergen's aggressive racing, Reddick said (via the aforementioned source),

"I saw what Shane was willing to do to win the race on Saturday, and for us needing a win to lock ourselves into the playoffs, I would have raced really hard because I think he would have done the same."

Despite losing out on the race, Tyler Reddick fared better than Carson Hocevar in their In-Season Challenge matchup. Consequently, Reddick advances to Round 3 of the bracket-style tournament, where he will face off against Ryan Preece at Sonoma Raceway.

