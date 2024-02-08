U.S. Air Force veteran Keith McGee set to compete in NASCAR Truck race at Daytona with Reaume Brothers Racing - Reports

Keith McGee, a U.S. Air Force veteran, will be teaming up with Reaume Brothers Racing (RBR) for the season-opening NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race Fresh From Florida 250 at the Daytona International Speedway.

Joseph Srigley, the managing editor of NASCAR news site tobychristie.com, shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) that McGee will pilot the No. 27 Ford for RBR. He wrote:

"NEWS: @KeithMcGee907 will compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season-opener at @DAYTONA, piloting the No. 27 More Core Ford F-150 for @RBR_Teams."

McGee announced his six-race program for the 2024 season in November, but his truck number was only revealed recently.

McGee is also a U.S. Air Force veteran, so his background is atypical on the NASCAR scene. In eleven career Truck Series starts, the No. 27 driver's personal-best finish is tenth - a feat he achieved at the Talladega Superspeedway in the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 250 race.

The line-up for Reaume Brothers Racing at Daytona is not complete yet. Keith McGee will join Lawless Alan, who will be driving the No. 33 Ford for the full season, and a No. 22 Ford entry, whose driver will be announced soon.

The Fresh From Florida 250 at the Daytona International Speedway will run 100 laps on Saturday, February 16, at 7:30 p.m. (EST).

Keith McGee is "grateful" for his return to Reaume Brothers Racing for six races in 2024

Keith McGee will return to Reaume Brothers Racing for the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season in the No. 27 Ford. Having made 11 starts in the last three seasons, McGee is scheduled to hit the track again this coming season for six races, thanks to his primary sponsor More Core.

Thankful for the chances that he has been given, McGee expressed his enthusiasm in the team release. He said (via tobychristie.com):

“The road to racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has been full of unimaginable sacrifices, which makes me ever so grateful to be able to put a deal together with Reaume Brothers Racing that will see me make more starts in 2024 than I have had in any other year.”

McGee also thanked More Core for their continued support. He said:

“I’m thrilled to have More Core Diamond Drilling Services on board for 6 select races in 2024. Their unwavering support of me and my racing is a direct reflection of everyone that works at More Core and I’m honored to be a part of that family.”

McGee's six Truck Series races for 2024 will be at Daytona International Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Richmond Raceway, and Phoenix Raceway.