“Unbelievable comeback”: Kyle Busch’s P5 finish after hitting the barrier has fans applauding the NASCAR star

By Yash Mani
Modified Jul 03, 2023 20:27 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Kyle Busch prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 race on Chicago Street Course

Kyle Busch's resilience during the NASCAR street race in Chicago on Sunday drew the admiration of fans on social media.

Despite a chaotic start and an early crash into the tire barrier, the seasoned driver made an unbelievable comeback, securing a commendable fifth-place finish. As a result, NASCAR fans took to social media to applaud Busch's remarkable performance.

The race kicked off amidst high anticipation as drivers prepared to take on a street circuit for the first time in NASCAR history. However, the caution flag was raised just three laps into the race due to Kyle Busch's crash into the tire barrier.

Starting the race from the 18th position, Busch encountered trouble on Columbus Drive when his vehicle lost control approaching Turn 6. With a jarring impact, he collided with the tire barrier at the intersection of Columbus and Balbo Drive.

Fortunately, the safety team swiftly responded, extracting Busch from the tangled mess. The perseverance and expertise of both the driver and his spotter, Derek Kneeland, were crucial in overcoming this setback.

Undeterred by the early crash, Busch defied the odds and transformed a potentially disastrous race into a stunning comeback.

Fans flocked to social media platforms to express their awe and admiration for Busch's incredible display of tenacity. Here are some of the top reactions to Kyle Busch's insane comeback:

"Unbelievable comeback," a user wrote.
@TeamKFBfan8 @RandallB14 @KyleBusch Unbelievable comeback
The best spotter, @SpotterDerek, and the best driver @KyleBusch, another week, another hell of a rebound
P5 for Kyle Busch is an excellent result considering how bad the day was going for him at times.
@KyleBusch @NASCAR @RCRracing @3ChiCanna Great comeback Kyle, way to keep grinding after a tough break! #RowdyNation
"Way to comeback to finish 5th," commented a user.
@KyleBusch @NASCAR @RCRracing @3ChiCanna Way to comeback to finish 5th. 👊👏
@KyleBusch @NASCAR @RCRracing @3ChiCanna Hell yeah, Kyle 😎👊🏻 amazing drive today! #KFB
@KyleBusch @NASCAR @RCRracing @3ChiCanna I always say you can never count Kyle out! Way to overcome and rally back. Congrats on a top 5 finish.
@KyleBusch @NASCAR @RCRracing @3ChiCanna Great job @KyleBusch ! A lot of drivers were having a rough race. Glad you were able to bounce back.
@KyleBusch @NASCAR @RCRracing @3ChiCanna Heck of a run. Great comeback from earlier problems.
"Amazing finish after getting stuck under the tire barrier!" read another comment.
@KyleBusch @NASCAR @RCRracing @3ChiCanna Amazing finish after getting stuck under the tire barrier! 👏

Kyle Busch impresses despite early crash in Chicago Street Race

Kyle Busch left spectators in awe despite an early crash during the Chicago Street Race. The NASCAR star, undeterred by the setback, managed to scrape out a fifth-place finish in the first ever street race.

Kyle Busch refused to let his crash at Turn 6 define his performance. At one point, he even found himself in the third position, poised for a potential victory that would have been nothing short of spectacular.

Unfortunately for Busch, debutant Shane van Gisbergen shattered expectations by securing a historic NASCAR win in his first-ever start. Nevertheless, Busch's performance captured the attention and admiration of racing enthusiasts worldwide.

In terms of championship standings, Busch's impressive finish propelled him to the fifth position in the NASCAR Cup series. With 560 points to his name, he is now in close pursuit of the leaders.

Martin Truex Jr. currently holds the top spot, with William Byron, Ross Chastain, and Christopher Bell in tow.

Edited by Arshit Garg
