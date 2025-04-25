Underfire NASCAR driver Katherine Legge 'looking for another win' at Talladega

Katherine Legge may not have the best start to her part-time NASCAR schedule this year, but the British racecar driver isn't disheartened to go out on track. She will attempt to qualify in the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway under a team looking to grab another win.

Ad

Legge, 44, is entering the race in the #32 Chevrolet Camaro for Jordan Anderson Racing. The team once won at the 2.66-mile track with Jeb Burton two years ago, beating runner-ups Sheldon Creed and Parker Kligerman in a race where half the field was out.

JAR took to Instagram to share its goal for the upcoming race with its four-car lineup, including the #32 of Katherine Legge.

"Heading back to the location of our first team win and looking for another! Talladega bound🏆🏁," the team wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Katherine Legge is teaming up with full-time drivers Jeb Burton (#27) and Blaine Perkins (#31). Austin Green will also join the superspeedway slugfest in the #87 Chevy following his Rockingham Speedway start last week.

The Ag-Pro 300 is scheduled for April 26 at 4:00 p.m. ET on The CW Sports, the exclusive broadcaster of the 2025 Xfinity Series season. The entry list consists of 41 drivers, but only 38 will cross the green flag on Saturday.

Legge kicked off her 2025 NASCAR schedule with her Cup debut at Phoenix Raceway. However, she was criticized for the collision with Daniel Suarez, who was in contention for a top-10 finish. The British driver got loose in a lapped car before exiting the race on lap 216.

Ad

Her second race was the return of Rockingham Speedway on the calendar. She had a tough start after failing to qualify JAR's #32 Chevrolet, but she still raced following a driver swap with JJ Yeley in the #53 Joey Gase Motorsports car. Unfortunately, she was caught in a three-car crash with William Sawalich and fan-favorite Kasey Kahne on lap 52, resulting in a DNF.

Katherine Legge driving the #78 Chevrolet Camaro at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

The upcoming Talladega stop will mark her third NASCAR race this year. She will enter more races with Live Fast Motorsports in the Cup Series and JAR in the second-tier series, including the inaugural Mexico City race in June.

Ad

"You can't judge me on three races": Katherine Legge addresses criticisms in early NASCAR career

With underwhelming race results, Katherine Legge has been under fire from the NASCAR community. However, the 44-year-old defended herself and pointed out that she was criticized too early when she only had a few races on her resume.

In an interview with Throttle Therapy on Spotify, the part-time NASCAR driver said:

Ad

“My performance and not my gender is what defines me as a competitor. And I haven't been in NASCAR long enough to be accurately judged for that. You can't judge me on three races." [5:30 onwards]

"We need more accountability, in my opinion, from the fans, from the social media platforms, and from the organizations to ensure a safe environment for all drivers, athletes," she added.

Ad

While some blasted Legge for her on-track mishaps, others like Daniel Suarez came to defend her. Suarez argued NASCAR should be blamed instead for allowing inexperienced drivers to compete against the top dogs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.