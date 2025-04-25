Underfire NASCAR driver Katherine Legge 'looking for another win' at Talladega

Katherine Legge may not have the best start to her part-time NASCAR schedule this year, but the British racecar driver isn't disheartened to go out on track. She will attempt to qualify in the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway under a team looking to grab another win.
Legge, 44, is entering the race in the #32 Chevrolet Camaro for Jordan Anderson Racing. The team once won at the 2.66-mile track with Jeb Burton two years ago, beating runner-ups Sheldon Creed and Parker Kligerman in a race where half the field was out.
JAR took to Instagram to share its goal for the upcoming race with its four-car lineup, including the #32 of Katherine Legge.
"Heading back to the location of our first team win and looking for another! Talladega bound🏆🏁," the team wrote.
Katherine Legge is teaming up with full-time drivers Jeb Burton (#27) and Blaine Perkins (#31). Austin Green will also join the superspeedway slugfest in the #87 Chevy following his Rockingham Speedway start last week.
The Ag-Pro 300 is scheduled for April 26 at 4:00 p.m. ET on The CW Sports, the exclusive broadcaster of the 2025 Xfinity Series season. The entry list consists of 41 drivers, but only 38 will cross the green flag on Saturday.
Legge kicked off her 2025 NASCAR schedule with her Cup debut at Phoenix Raceway. However, she was criticized for the collision with Daniel Suarez, who was in contention for a top-10 finish. The British driver got loose in a lapped car before exiting the race on lap 216.
Her second race was the return of Rockingham Speedway on the calendar. She had a tough start after failing to qualify JAR's #32 Chevrolet, but she still raced following a driver swap with JJ Yeley in the #53 Joey Gase Motorsports car. Unfortunately, she was caught in a three-car crash with William Sawalich and fan-favorite Kasey Kahne on lap 52, resulting in a DNF.
The upcoming Talladega stop will mark her third NASCAR race this year. She will enter more races with Live Fast Motorsports in the Cup Series and JAR in the second-tier series, including the inaugural Mexico City race in June.
"You can't judge me on three races": Katherine Legge addresses criticisms in early NASCAR career
With underwhelming race results, Katherine Legge has been under fire from the NASCAR community. However, the 44-year-old defended herself and pointed out that she was criticized too early when she only had a few races on her resume.
In an interview with Throttle Therapy on Spotify, the part-time NASCAR driver said:
“My performance and not my gender is what defines me as a competitor. And I haven't been in NASCAR long enough to be accurately judged for that. You can't judge me on three races." [5:30 onwards]
"We need more accountability, in my opinion, from the fans, from the social media platforms, and from the organizations to ensure a safe environment for all drivers, athletes," she added.
While some blasted Legge for her on-track mishaps, others like Daniel Suarez came to defend her. Suarez argued NASCAR should be blamed instead for allowing inexperienced drivers to compete against the top dogs.
