"Unfortunately, that is a really big deal here" - Chris Buescher is not content after fighting 'dirty air' at DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

Prosper, Texas native Chris Buescher locked in his second-best result of the 2022 season at Dover Motor Speedway on Monday, where he finished in eighth place. The DuraMAX Drydene 400 was initially scheduled to run on Sunday, however, heavy rain forced the race to be red flagged.

The remaining 332 laps of the race were run the next day, which saw Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott cross the checkered flag in first place.

Chris Buescher @Chris_Buescher

Top-10 in both stages.

Got the pole.



That kind of success has playoff contender written all over it 🏼 Let’s keep it up in Darlington! P8 finish.Top-10 in both stages.Got the pole.That kind of success has playoff contender written all over it🏼 Let’s keep it up in Darlington! P8 finish.Top-10 in both stages.Got the pole.That kind of success has playoff contender written all over it 👍🏼 Let’s keep it up in Darlington! https://t.co/zLP7FPn3vv

Buescher labeled the race as a 'momentum builder' for the season when he spoke to track-side media, saying:

“It was an interesting two days. It was a good run for the Fastenal Mustang. Everyone on the team worked really hard and did a nice job. It is a momentum builder. It isn’t all that we wanted but the pole was awesome, that was really cool."

Buescher believes he had a fast car underneath him, which was affected by dirty air around the mile-long track. Speaking about further expectations, Buescher elaborated that he was not content with P8 and wanted more in Darlington, saying:

"I know we had speed in it in clean air. We just fought dirty air. Unfortunately, that is a really big deal here. We could move around for a little bit and the tires would fall off, which is great, but once we got to the point where we had to kind of stay in line we were just sucking up dirty air which made it hard. We want more. I am not content there but it is a strong run for us and I am excited to head into Darlington.”

Chris Buescher will be looking forward to showing some great pace at the throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400.

Chris Buescher confident of his playoffs chances after P8 at Dover Motor Speedway

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Chris Buescher gave the team its best weekend after facing penalties earlier this year. The 29-year-old driver drove his #17 Ford Mustang to an eighth-place finish in the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at 'The Monster Mile'.

Buescher took to Twitter to reflect on the weekend when he took the first pole of his Cup Series career, and wrote:

"P8 finish, Top-10 in both stages, Got the pole. That kind of success has playoff contender written all over it. Let’s keep it up in Darlington!"

See the tweet below:

Chris Buescher @Chris_Buescher

Top-10 in both stages.

Got the pole.



That kind of success has playoff contender written all over it 🏼 Let’s keep it up in Darlington! P8 finish.Top-10 in both stages.Got the pole.That kind of success has playoff contender written all over it🏼 Let’s keep it up in Darlington! P8 finish.Top-10 in both stages.Got the pole.That kind of success has playoff contender written all over it 👍🏼 Let’s keep it up in Darlington! https://t.co/zLP7FPn3vv

NASCAR goes live from Darlington Raceway next weekend for the Goodyear 400.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi