Upcoming NASCAR ace hoping to improve his underwhelming Daytona 500 record

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell proved to be one of the few young drivers to have upped their game in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Driving the #20 Toyota Camry TRD, the 2017 Truck Series champion has been seen in the highest echelon of the sport for just a span of three years, with the 2023 season marking the start of his fourth year.

With a decent run in the playoffs last year, Bell's three victories over the course of the season earned him the reputation of being the finisher somewhat in the latter stages of the season, due to his commitment and perseverance in do-or-die situations.

However, as the sport prepares to kick off the 2023 regular season, the Norman, Oklahoma native looks to up his performance even further at a track where he hasn't found the results he would hope for.

Christopher Bell's three prior visits to Daytona International Speedway have seen the NASCAR Cup Series driver unable to make the checkered flag, let alone win the elusive Daytona 500 trophy. Elaborating on his past luck at the tri-oval, Bell said:

“I’ve run in the event three times and I’m 0-for-3 finishing. Hopefully we can change that streak this year.”

Coming into the NASCAR Cup Series during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, Christopher Bell, who was a runaway talent in the junior nationwide series, was humbled by how big a step up the Cup Series can be. He elaborated on the same to The Orlando Sentinel, and said:

“Without practice you don’t have an opportunity to try different setups with the cars. Each driver needs something a little bit different to make themselves comfortable in the car and be able to go fast and produce lap time."

Christopher Bell looks to keep his momentum from the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season going this year

Christopher Bell was seen in great form during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, especially towards the final stages of the year. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who was one of the key drivers in the playoffs last year, aims to replecate the success he and his team had last year and keep his momentum up in 2023.

He elaborated on what allowed him to drive to the limit in the past season, and said:

"Just getting what I need in the racecar. Getting the balance where I can drive hard and ultimately that's what produces lap-time."

The 65th run of the Daytona 500 goes live on February 19, 2023 at 2:30 pm ET.

