US Court of Appeals sets date for NASCAR’s case against Michael Jordan’s 23XI and FRM

The United States Court of Appeals has set the date for the hearing of NASCAR’s counterclaim against Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team and Front Row Motorsports. The court decision is set to be likely to come out 2-6 weeks after the hearing, as per motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass.

The dispute between NASCAR and the teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports stems from disagreements over the charter system, which guarantees charter-holding teams race spots and financial benefits. Both the teams refused to sign the updated agreement in September 2024, which was to begin in 2025 and extend till 2031, calling the agreement unfair and restrictive. In October of the same year, 23XI and FRM filed a federal lawsuit against NASCAR and its CEO, Jim France, for monopolistic practices. In turn, NASCAR filed a counterclaim against the teams and Michael Jordan’s long-time financial advisor and partner, Curtis Polk, for violating antitrust laws.

The court date for the hearing of NASCAR’s counterclaim has now been set for May 9. The teams had also previously allowed the teams to compete in the season as chartered teams. Pockrass wrote on X:

"U.S. Court of Appeals has set May 9 as the hearing date for NASCAR's appeal of the district court granting injunction to require NASCAR to allow 23XI and FRM to remain as charter teams while pursuing lawsuit. (fyi appeals court decision likely would come approx 2-6 weeks later)."

NASCAR has argued that the teams' actions undermine the existing charter agreement which is crucial for the organization’s functioning.

NASCAR Insider convinced FRM “a victim” of Michael Jordan-led 23XI Racing’s legal battle with NASCAR

NASCAR insider Larry McReynolds believes Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a "victim" in the legal battle against NASCAR, led by 23XI Racing. McReynolds suggested that 23XI, specifically Curtis Polk, Michael Jordan's advisor, convinced FRM to join the lawsuit to strengthen its position, as it needed an ally to have a chance against NASCAR.

"This is my opinion and my opinion only, I will go to my grave saying that Curtis Polk and 23XI knew they needed an ally to even remotely have a leg to stand on. And I think, I think they convinced Bob Jenkins and the group at Front Row, 'come be a part of this. We'll make this work,'" said McReynolds (via Kyle Dalton).

"I feel like Bob Jenkins in Front Row honestly has fallen the victim of this whole deal. They made the decision, they did it on their own, but I'll go to my grave when they put me six foot under or cremate me going 23XI convinced Front Row to be a part of this," he added.

Despite NASCAR's attempts to dismiss the case, a judge denied the motion, allowing the lawsuit to proceed.

