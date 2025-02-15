Veteran sports reporter Holly Cain “literally moved to tears” at the Sherry Pollex Wellness Center inauguration

Named after the late Sherry Pollex, the SherryStrong Integrative Wellness Center opened its doors to cancer patients and their families at its recent inauguration attended by people who admired the champion of philanthropic efforts in NASCAR.

One of the people attending the inauguration was veteran sports reporter Holly Cain, who took to X to express her emotions concerning the inauguration of the wellness center. In her post on X, Cain mentioned:

"Literally moved to tears this morning. The ongoing and incredible work of the means so much to cancer patients and their families. Sherry Pollex a light in this world. #inspiration #myfriend"

Holly Cain attended the wellness center's inauguration alongside NASCAR broadcaster Kaitlyn Vincie and Brooke Farley-Faw. Reposting Cain's tweet, Vincie wrote:

"An inspiring morning spent hosting the opening of Daytona Beach Wellness Center. @SherryPollex was such an incredible & selfless person. Her life & legacy lives on through her wellness centers to help others."

In addition to sports reporters, the inaugural event was attended by NASCAR Cup Series champions Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson. The SherryStrong Integrative Wellness Center offers therapies like acupuncture, yoga, oncology massage, nutritional counselling, and support groups without charging any cost to patients, furthering Pollex's passionate advocacy for cancer patients.

"She inspired many with her strength, grace and ‘never give up’ mentality": Martin Truex Jr. Foundation's executive director remembers the late Sherry Pollex

The SherryStrong Integrative Wellness Center results from AdventHealth Daytona Beach's partnership with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. The project became possible owing to a $1.25 million donation from the Truex Jr. Foundation and a $1.8 million fundraising effort by the AdventHealth Daytona Beach Foundation, the NASCAR Foundation, patients and their families, and racing fanatics.

Recalling Sherry Pollex's spirit, Martin Truex Jr. Foundation's executive director, Lisa Backer said (via AdventHealth):

“Sherry was a fierce advocate for integrative medicine in the fight against cancer and she inspired many with her strength, grace and ‘never give up’ mentality. Her legacy will live on through this center which embodies her vision of holistic, patient-centered care.”

Sherry Pollex's longtime friend NASCAR on FOX reporter Kaitlyn Vincie and Pollex's family unveiled a memorial honoring her life at the wellness center's inauguration. Talking about her late friend, Vince stated:

“Sherry would have been so proud to see her vision come to life in the opening of this center at AdventHealth Daytona Beach. Sherry was always a beacon of strength and resilience, and this center embodies her unwavering spirit and dedication to holistic healing."

Kaitlyn continued:

"It’s a testament to her passion for helping others and her belief in the power of integrative wellness. This center will continue her legacy of inspiring and supporting so many throughout their journeys."

Tricon Garage racer Martin Truex Jr.'s former partner Sherry Pollex passed away on September 17, 2023, owing to cancer which she had been fighting since getting diagnosed in 2014.

Pollex is regarded as a prominent persona for establishing Catwalk for a Cause in 2010, a charity fashion gala that brought the NASCAR industry together to fight childhood cancer.

