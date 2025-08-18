Veteran spotter takes a sly dig at Mamba Smith’s “shit take” on the purpose of the current Championship format

Veteran NASCAR spotter Brett Griffin used humor and a touch of sarcasm to call out analyst Mamba Smith after his comments on the purpose of the Cup Series championship format sparked online debate. The exchange, which played out on X, added fuel to the ongoing conversation about how NASCAR crowns its champion and whether the modern system truly identifies the sport’s “best driver”.

The back-and-forth began after Richmond’s Saturday night race, where Smith pushed back on those still unhappy with NASCAR’s on-track product. He argued that fans often miss the intent of the postseason format, writing:

"The point isn't to crown the best driver… It's to crown the best team who executed the best when the pressure was at its highest and the lights were the brightest."

Griffin wrote a cheeky reply:

"just want him to get to 1 million impressions even though this is a shit take by someone on the nascar payroll. 😂😂😂"

Brett Griffin @SpotterBrett I just want him to get to 1 million impressions even though this is a shit take by someone on the nascar payroll. 😂😂😂 ​ Love you man.

Mamba Smith's original post had claimed:

Mamba Smith @MambaSmith34 The point isn’t to crown the best driver… It’s to crown the best team who executed the best when the pressure was at its highest and the lights were the brightest.

The exchange is the latest in a long-running debate among fans and insiders regarding NASCAR's playoff format. The championship has been decided in several ways over the past two decades. The original 36-race system rewarded consistency, with legends like Mark Martin often pointing to its fairness despite his four runner-up finishes.

In 2004, NASCAR introduced the Chase format, which reset points with 10 races left in the season to keep more drivers in contention. A decade later, the format expanded into an elimination-style playoff, where 16 drivers enter and four drivers are eliminated after each round, ending in a four-driver shootout in the finale.

While fans argue this rewards one-race success over a season-long performance, some highlight the drama and pressure that comes with a win-or-go-home finale. Mamba Smith's defense of the system reflects the latter view, that championships are about clutch execution, not just week-to-week consistency. Griffin and many others remain skeptical that the current design produces the sport's best racer.

Richmond race delivered drama under the lights, according to Mamba Smith

Austin Dillon (3) greets Mamba Smith during driver intros at the Chicago Street race. Source: Getty

After fans had grumbled over Shane van Gisbergen's fourth consecutive road course victory at Watkins Glen, Richmond provided the kind of short-track showcase many felt was missing. Saturday's Cook Out 400 saw Austin Dillon claim back-to-back wins at the Virginia oval, and the race itself ticked many of the boxes fans often demand.

Dillon beat Ryan Blaney on pit road and held off Alex Bowman, who was charging late until lapped traffic slowed him. Along the way, the night featured 24 lead changes through Ryan Preece, Blaney, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, and finally Dillon.

Wallace and Reddick split the stage wins, and heavy tire falloff constantly reshaped the order. The multi-car wreck midway through the race eliminated contenders like Chase Elliott, further shaking up the picture.

The mix of strategy, attrition, and late-race duels had many fans satisfied. Jeff Gluck's post-race poll reflected that mood, with 83.1% of voters giving Richmond a thumbs-up. Mamba Smith himself chimed in with another celebratory post, writing:

Mamba Smith @MambaSmith34 High quality Short track race✅ Richmond under the lights ✅ PASSING✅ Strategy ✅ Tire wear✅ SVG running well on an oval ✅ ​ What are they going to say now...

The Richmond event underscored why debates over NASCAR’s product can swing week-to-week. There was genuine competition, with multiple lead changes and tactical battles shaping the outcome, and it was enough to put an end to the complaints at least for one weekend.

