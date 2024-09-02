"Walked into the bus with surprise roses" - Zane Smith's romantic gesture to wife McCall as couple celebrates eight years together

Zane Smith recently showered his love for her wife, McCall Smith, ahead of the Cook Out Southern 500 race at Darlington Raceway. The 2022 Truck Series champion popped the question to McCall on April 30, 2022, and exchanged their vows this year in January.

In a recent social media post, McCall, who has over 11,800 followers on Instagram shared an appreciation post for her Smith's romantic gesture for celebrating their relationship's eighth anniversary.

"Walked into the bus with surprise roses from Zane! still going to celebrate the day he asked me to be his girlfriend 8 years ago today," McCall wrote on Instagram.

via McCall Smith's Instagram

Along with a bouquet of roses, the couple celebrated the joyous occasion with a trackside barbeque dinner.

A photo from McCall Smith's Instagram story. ( via Instagram/McCall Smith)

Moreover, Smith posted a photo of the roses and the couple's meal laid out on the table of Smith's bus. He captioned:

"8 years together spent with the lady in black! ❤️"

Zane Smith drives the #71 Chevy Camaro and is in his first full-time season with Spire Motorsports. After signing a multi-year agreement in 2023 with Trackhouse Racing, Smith was loaned to Spire as the Justin Marks and Pitbull-led organization has only two charter entries in the Cup Series, occupied by Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. However, his future is in limbo after Trackhouse announced Shane van Gisbergen as their third driver in the newly added charter.

"This is just another hurdle" - McCall Smith comes in support of Zane Smith Cup Series future

The Cup Series rookie driver Zane Smith is without a Cup Series ride after Trackhouse Racing elevated Shane van Gisbergen from Xfinity to NASCAR's premier division in a full-time ride.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Smith's wife, McCall reacted to the disappointing news for the young driver. She wrote:

"Everything happens for a reason, even if you are unsure of the reason. He’s never had it easy and this is just another hurdle I know he will overcome. Forever proud to be his wife and to support him through all of his highs and lows. thank you to all who show him support."

As the last Cup race of the regular season is under progress, the #71 Smith stands P33 in the overall standings. He has accumulated two top-10 finishes in 25 starts. His best finish this season was a P2 at the Ally 400 race at Nashville Superspeedway,

