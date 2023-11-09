"Warming tires up, crying": Kevin Harvick touches on the emotional ups and downs of his final NASCAR Cup Series race last weekend

Kevin Harvick already had an emotional weekend in Phoenix ahead of his final race in his NASCAR career. It became ever more emotional when his kids got on the radio to wish him luck.

Before the race, Harvick's son Keelan and daughter Piper hopped on the team radio to give him a special message. Speaking to Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast, Harvick stated that his kids talking to him over the radio was the emotional part of the race.

"Yeah It was the kids on the radio...so I'm sitting in the car and I'm like, all right I'm finally in the car. Here comes my kids on the radio. So you know, warming tires up, crying trying to figure out how you are gonna get to pit road speed and do all those things," he said.

In his last Cup Series race, Harvick came in seventh place. The veteran driver led 23 laps and secured his 21st straight top-10 finish in Phoenix.

Harvick has amassed 60 victories throughout his 23-year NASCAR career including all four crown jewel races. Harvick won the Cup Series Championship in 2014.

In addition to winning the Southern 500 in 2014 and 2020, Harvick has won the Daytona 500 in 2007, the Coca-Cola 600 in 2011 and the Indianapolis 500 in 2003, 2019 and 2020.

Kevin Harvick received a special message before his final NASCAR race

Kevin Harvick's son and daughter were handed the radio to wish their father good luck before his final race. It was a surprise message for Harvick and he later admitted he did not know that his children would be talking to him over the radio.

“Hey dad, I am so proud of you and you’ve had a great career,” Keelan, Harvick's 11-year-old son said.

“Finish it off with one more,” Piper, Harvick's 5-year-old daughter said.

It was a weekend filled with a lot of emotion for Kevin Harvick. Before the race, during the drivers' meeting, his fellow drivers and crew members gave Harvick a standing ovation and all drivers gathered around to take a group photo before the final race.

After the race, Harvick stayed in the pit road for an hour, meeting and talking with people. Tyler Reddick, Ryan Preece and Chase Briscoe were among those who came to see him.