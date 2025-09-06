Was Danielle Trotta kicked out of playoff media day for upsetting Denny Hamlin? NASCAR reporter sets the record straight 

No, Danielle Trotta was not kicked out of the media day ahead of the Enjoy Illinois 300. Recently, a meme made by a parody account impersonating The Daily Downforce's X account sparked chaos among Denny Hamlin fans. However, Trotta later cleared the confusion created by the post.The incident includes a comment on Hamlin's relationship with his fiancée, Jordan Fish. The parody account featured the Amazon Prime broadcaster asking the Joe Gibbs Racing driver if he's concerned about American pop star Taylor Swift getting engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce. Following that, the meme page wrote:&quot;Danielle Trotta was escorted out of yesterday's NASCAR Playoffs Media Day at @dennyhamlin's request. She allegedly asked Hamlin if it &quot;concerns him that Taylor Swift got a ring on her finger before he did.&quot;As per the parody account, Denny Hamlin stated:&quot;Every reporter asks the same f***king question... 'Is this finally the year heading into the playoffs?'... I'm just pissed off.&quot;However, Danielle Trotta cleared the air, posting on her official X account. She wrote:&quot;This is untrue. Fake reporting by AI. Never happened.&quot;The NASCAR broadcaster noted that the account has been reported multiple times, but no action has been taken. She further requested X to take strict measures against the parody account for creating chaos among stock car racing fans.The second playoff race of the Round of 16, the Enjoy Illinois 300, is scheduled on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at World Wide Technology Raceway. The USA Network, MRN, HBO Max, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will broadcast the 240-lap race live at 3:00 p.m. ET.&quot;Mark is a championship caliber driver &amp; Hall of Famer&quot;: Danielle Trotta steered clear of the speculations linking Mark Martin to the playoff controversyIn July 2025, Danielle Trotta was involved in yet another controversy, this time alongside NASCAR legend Mark Martin. Stock car racing columnist Larry McReynolds and Trotta faced backlash over their comment on Martin.During their conversation, the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio host pointed out that the playoff committee aims to bring back the full-season points playoff format. Following that, McReynolds threw a jab at the former NASCAR driver, stating Martin never won a Cup Series championship title, and Trotta agreed with him. He stated:“I bet it’s a driver that has not won a championship.”This statement led to massive public backlash, and Mark Martin's fans called out the host and columnist. As a result, Danielle Trotta issued a public apology to clear the air. She wrote:&quot;Sorry to disappoint those that made false assumptions, but I never mentioned or referenced @markmartin yesterday when a caller asked about playoff format. I didn’t know Mark was on the playoff committee until we spoke by phone after the show. Mark is a championship-caliber driver &amp; Hall of Famer whom I respect very much.&quot;Mark Martin never won a Cup Series championship, but he got close to winning one on multiple occasions. Despite not winning the title, Martin secured 40 wins, 271 top-five finishes, 453 top-ten finishes, and 56 pole positions in 882 starts.