WATCH: $300M worth Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Cup car takes to track ahead of major Daytona 500 opportunity

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has returned to the Daytona 500 track with a Cup Series car. While many would not want to believe it at first, but on Wednesday (Feb. 12), he indeed drove the #40 Chevrolet entry at the iconic Daytona International Speedway. JR Motorsports confirmed it by sharing a video on social media.

JR Motorsports, from their official X account, shared a five-second video, showing Earnhardt Jr. blasting the track at a high speed as the V8 present inside the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 echoed all around. Sharing the video on the micro-blogging site, JR Motorsports wrote:

"Somebody call Ripley’s Believe it Or Not because we can’t."

Here's the post on X by JR Motorsports on Dale Earnhardt Jr:

Earnhardt Jr. is currently in Daytona Beach for the 2025 Daytona 500 with his team, JR Motorsports. JR Motorsports, the team co-owned by him, his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller, LW Miller (Kelley Earnhardt Miller's husband), and Rick Hendrick (owner of Hendrick Motorsports) will field their first-ever entry to the Cup Series this weekend.

As the hauler of JR Motorsports arrived fresh this Wednesday, Earnhardt Jr., who is currently worth $300 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth) was present at the venue from the morning itself. He saw the car getting offloaded and moved into the garage. A few hours later, the former Cup Series driver took to the iconic speedway to test the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

JR Motorsports will field the #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry for Justin Allgaier in the upcoming Daytona International Speedway on February 16. It will be the 67th edition of the iconic race, and United States President Donald Trump will attend the grand event for the second time in five years.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. waited for right time to enter Daytona 500

JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed that he waited for the right time and right opportunity to enter the Daytona 500 in the Cup Series. This track is of utmost sentiment to him, as he lost his father, Dale Earnhardt, back in 2001 in an on-track accident. Hence, entering the race with his team is of unique significance.

NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates after winning the 2024 Xfinity Series championship - Source: Imagn

"We've been waiting for the right moment for JR Motorsports," Earnhardt Jr. said in a press release (as per Reuters). "With Justin winning the Xfinity Series Championship and Chris Stapleton's undeniable star power, the planets aligned for this perfect opportunity to enter this year's Daytona 5,0."

JR Motorsports' star driver Justin Allgaier claimed the Xfinity Series title last year ahead of Cole Custer, AJ Allmendinger and Austin Hill. As he returns to the Cup Series, he will drive the #40 entry sponsored by American singer, songwriter and guitarist Chris Stapleton's Traveller Whiskey.

