WATCH: A bloody Nick Sanchez yells at Matt Crafton after scuffle that followed NASCAR truck race at Talladega

Nick Sanchez was seemingly involved in a post-race confrontation with Matt Crafton following Saturday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado driver for Rev Racing was caught on camera by an eyewitness after the incident, lying on the ground and being detained by Cory Roper. Then, Sanchez started to straighten himself and get up, revealing that most of his face was covered in blood from the altercation.

WATCH: A bloody Nick Sanchez yells at Matt Crafton after scuffle post NASCAR truck race at Talladega [Warning: Graphic content]

Expand Tweet

"I'm going to f****** kill you at Homestead. You f***** with the wrong guy, motherf*****." Sanchez was heard threatening Crafton.

Sanchez then went to the infield medical centre to check his blood-covered face and have his injuries checked.

Why did Nick Sanchez and Matt Crafton get into a fight?

Late in the race, Crafton was involved in a 15-truck crash that was caused partially by Sanchez, who ran close to the front throughout the entire race. Crafton appeared to be angry at Sanchez after exiting his damaged truck.

Crafton left his wrecked truck in Sanchez's team stall after he had hauled it there. Sanchez eventually came in sixth. Crafton dealt with Sanchez after the race. There were punches thrown, and a brawl started.

NASCAR Truck Series Driver Nick Sanchez explains what happened between him and Matt Crafton

After being left bloodied in a fight with Matt Crafton, Sanchez was taken to the infield medical care to get his wounds treated. After he was released from the medical centre, he explained to the media what exactly happened.

Expand Tweet

According to the video shared by Toby Christie via X, Sanchez stated that he felt a tap on his shoulder after the race. As soon as he turned around to look at the person, Crafton punched him in the face, which left him with a bloody face.

"I mean, I was walking back to the hauler, got a tap on my back and got punched in the face. It was a cheap shot. It is what it is, I guess," he said to the media waiting outside the medical center.

He continued:

"Yeah, I'm all for fighting, but no cheap shots. I really never had a chance to get him back. It's a part of racing."

When asked about his injury, he stated that he might have a slight crack in his nose but he doesn't need any stitches for his wound to close up.