WATCH: An Emotional Kevin Harvick raises a toast surrounded by friends and family at Phoenix after NASCAR legend bows out from racing

NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick was surrounded by his family and friends to raise a toast after bowing out from racing in Pheonix on Sunday.

After announcing his retirement in early 2023, the 47-year-old had said that he won't get emotional about stepping away from racing. However, heading into his last race in Phoenix, he accepted that he was feeling emotional.

He finished P13 in his final race, and after getting out of the car, was embraced by his family and friends to raise a toast to his career. Speaking with Bob Pockrass after the race in Phoenix, Kevin Harvick spoke about the week leading up to the final race. He said:

“It was all emotional. I think for me it was way more emotional than I had ever anticipated it to be. I really thought I could climb out of that car and have a good time but I think all the work and the effort and the people the emotions and everything that you see around you and how much it means to everybody, it means a lot to me.”

He added:

"I’ve been an emotional wreck all week. Hopefully, I’ll be more stable as I get through next week and able to kind of start to let it go and start work on new things.”

Watch Kevin Harvick raising a toast with his family and friends in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Kevin Harvick reflects on his Hall of Fame-worthy career

Kevin Harvick said that he was grateful for his career and felt fortunate to be "somewhat successful" on the track.

As per Motorsport.com, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver said:

“Obviously, it’s been a great ride and I think for me it’s something that I love to do. I think as you look back on it and realize all the things that you’ve been able to be a part of and be fortunate to be somewhat successful at, it’s been fun.

“I think, for me, all the weeks leading up to this particular one were really not that hard. I think this week was a little more difficult just because it is the last week with your guys and the people and everything that you do is actually coming to an end. I don’t think up until this point, I don’t think anybody really thought it was real and this week it’s pretty real.”

Kevin Harvick found the bulk of his success in the final part of his career, which included a first Cup Series title in 2014 at the age of 38 and securing 32 of his 60 Cup wins since then.