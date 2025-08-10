Watch: Brad Keselowski furiously sprints to confront Carson Hocevar on pit road after on-track qualifying incident at Watkins Glen

Brad Keselowski's Saturday outing at Watkins Glen got heated during qualifying for Go Bowling at The Glen. The RFK Racing co-owner and driver had an on-track run-in with Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar that spilled into a tense pit road exchange.The flashpoint came in the closing moments of qualifying. Hocevar believed Keselowski impeded his lap, while the latter was angered by the youngster slowing in front of him on the track in retaliation. The 2012 Cup champion parked his car, climbed out still wearing his helmet, and ran for Hocevar's No. 77 on pit road. Cameras caught him charging across to confront the rookie, with words exchanged before an official separated them.CBS Sports' Steve Taranto shared images from the scene on X and wrote:&quot;An incident from practice/qualifying yesterday that just got picked up on by NBC: Carson Hocevar felt Brad Keselowski had blocked him, and Keselowski was upset enough with Hocevar slowing down in front of him in retaliation that he made a mad sprint to Hocevar's car on pit road. An argument ensued with a NASCAR official separating the two. When asked if &quot;Probably not, but I'm over it.&quot;Before Sunday's Cup Series broadcast, commentators gave more background. Brad Keselowski told them he was trying to get out of Hocevar's way but felt provoked when the 77 slowed in front of him during his flying lap. Over in the Spire garage, crew chief Luke Lambert insisted Keselowski had indeed blocked them first and defended Hocevar’s actions as proportionate. Lambert added they couldn’t hear much in the pit road chat because Keselowski's helmet was still on.A fan shared the video on X, showing the RFK driver running toward Hocevar’s car in the pit lane after qualifying.The final qualifying times had Hocevar eighth and Keselowski 16th for the Go Bowling at the Glen. For Hocevar, it’s another entry in a growing list of run-ins this season, having clashed with multiple drivers and been blamed for causing wrecks.Despite the tension, Keselowski insisted his focus is on the race itself. Both drivers enter the Watkins Glen weekend needing a win to make the playoffs - Brad Keselowski sits 121 points below the cutline, while Carson Hocevar is 131 back.Brad Keselowski looks for first win of 2025 as RFK fights for playoff spotsBrad Keselowski (6) during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen. Source: GettyBrad Keselowski's path to the postseason is straightforward but steep. He needs a win in one of the final three regular-season races or watch from the sidelines. The 2012 Cup Series champion has shown flashes of speed in recent weeks, but his RFK Racing teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece are the ones clinging to the playoff bubble.Ryan Blaney will start from pole at The Glen for the first time, edging Shane van Gisbergen for the top spot. RFK's Buescher will start 12th, looking to defend his win here last year, while Preece lines up 17th. The point picture for RFK is tense. Buescher holds the final playoff spot by just 23 points over Preece, while Keselowski's only realistic route is a victory. With three races to go, every lap at The Glen carries weight for the organization.Watkins Glen has historically been one of Keselowski’s best road courses. In 14 starts, he has six top-10 finishes, including three runner-up results in a row from 2011-2013, and a pole in 2021. He's never won here in the Cup Series, but his Xfinity record includes a 2013 victory and nine top-10s in 10 starts.