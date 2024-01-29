WATCH: Brad Keselowski's impressive NASCAR memory in RFK Racing's latest promotional video

NASCAR Cup Series driver and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski has proven himself in stock car racing circles. Having won the elusive championship in the highest echelon of the sport in 2012, the current Ford Mustang driver has several admirers and is a renowned name in the sport.

Apart from his driving skill and entrepreneurial abilities, which he has displayed on track behind the wheel and at the helm of RFK Racing, he is also known to have a great memory.

In a recent promotional video uploaded by the team, the 39-year-old #6 Ford driver was seen remembering past winners from NASCAR Cup races, some ranging back to 10 or more years old. The first round of questions began with a couple of races from the 2010 Cup Series season, to which Keselowski gave the right answers.

The Michigan native seemed to surprise himself at one point, saying:

"Did I really get that one right?"

Despite getting most of his answers correct, Brad Keselowski was seemingly disappointed in his performance and said at the end of the clip:

"I didn't do as good today. Sorry I'm stumbling, but you picked harder races too."

Watch Brad Keselowski compete during the upcoming Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum next month. The event goes live on February 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

Brad Keselowski's NASCAR Cup Series team teases fans with upcoming collaboration with LeBron James

The NASCAR fraternity was caught by surprise when basketball legend LeBron James and RFK Racing dropped hints of an upcoming collaboration. THE NBA legend was seen writing teasing his following on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Can’t wait to see what’s cooking!!!"

James is one of the few NBA greats to have dipped their toes in stock car racing, with a minority stake in Brad Keselowski's Cup Series team. Along with Brad Daugherty of JTG Daugherty Racing and Michael Jordan's part ownership of 23XI Racing, LeBron James is seen behind the scenes more often than not.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off with the exhibition-style Busch Light Clash on February 4, 2024. This will be followed by the famed Daytona 500 on February 18, kicking off the regular points-paying season.