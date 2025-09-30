Watch: Bubba Wallace fires expletives at his boss Denny Hamlin over the Kansas incident

Bubba Wallace wasn't pleased with Denny Hamlin's aggressive tactics in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. After the race ended, the Alabama native was caught flipping off his 23Xl Racing boss while hurling insults over the team radio.Wallace had some serious momentum during Sunday's (September 28) race. He spent 155 laps in the top-5 and was leading the field in the overtime restart. The 31-year-old was poised to win and lock in his first-ever final eight berth.Hamlin, meanwhile, had a strong afternoon and swept the stages, but was caught up in traffic due to a poor pit stop. He made a pass on Wallace during the final restart by drifting up the track, which forced the latter to lift and end up in the walls.The skirmish allowed Chase Elliott to get by and eventually cross the finish line. A frustrated Wallace vented over the team radio and threw expletives. NASCAR shared in-car footage of Hamlin that revealed Wallace flashing him the middle finger as well.&quot;He's a ******* ******,&quot; he said via X/NASCAR.Bubba Wallace later spoke to NBC Sports and made a blunt remark about battling Hamlin, saying,“Two years ago I’d probably say something dumb (about Hamlin, like), ‘He’s a dumbass for that move. I don’t care if he’s my boss or not.’ But we’re going for the win. I hate that we gave it to Chevrolet there.&quot;Nonetheless, Wallace saw the positives in gaining a point from the 273-lap event. He's currently 26 points below the playoff cutline, while Denny Hamlin sits fourth with 48 points to the good.Denny Hamlin refuses to apologise for Bubba Wallace incidentDenny Hamlin didn't mince words about his final lap clash with Bubba Wallace. On the latest episode of his podcast Actions Detrimental, Hamlin addressed the issue and refused to apologise.&quot;If they're wanting an apology, they can they can turn off now....Because I'm racing for the win and I definitely won't apologize for racing for the win. That's why it's dumb,&quot; he said. [22:08 onwards]Responding to claims that he derailed his own team, Hamlin offered an alternate perspective.&quot;On Sunday, I am the driver. The the person in the 11 car is the driver. That's where the disconnect, I think, comes from is that people expect me to be a different person. They expect me to be the guy with a 23XI shirt on when I'm in the 11 car. And that's just not possible. It's not possible,&quot; he added.Bubba Wallace, on his part, spoke to NASCAR reporter Dalton Hopkins and shared whether he'd race Hamlin any differently going forward. The 31-year-old noted that he'd always respond in kind whenever a line 'gets crossed'. He also looked forward to redemption at the Charlotte Roval.