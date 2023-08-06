WATCH: Bubba Wallace trolls NASCAR intros by sharing hilarious meme on social media

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has once again made headlines, this time for trolling NASCAR intros with a hilarious meme on his social media.

On Saturday, August 5, Wallace shared a meme on his Twitter account that poked fun at the over-the-top introductions that NASCAR drivers receive before races.

Bubba Wallace has consistently used his platforms to engage with fans, share insights into his life, and occasionally deliver a well-timed comedic punch.

This instance of light-hearted trolling is not an isolated event for the 29-year-old.

Here's the meme shared by Wallace recently:

This is not the first time that Wallace has used social media to share his sense of humor. In November 2021, he shared a meme that made light of a fake tweet that had been attributed to him. The tweet had been photoshopped to make it appear as if Wallace had admitted to being a racist. The American quickly clarified that the tweet was fake and that he was not a racist.

Bubba Wallace has also been the target of false accusations and attacks

In July 2020, former US President Donald Trump targeted Wallace over an incident in which a noose-like rope appeared in the latter's garage at a race.

Despite an FBI investigation that found that the noose had been fashioned as a door pull long before Wallace's team had been assigned the garage, Trump continued to push conspiracy theories and demand an apology from Wallace.

In 2021, he announced that he and Michael Jordan would be starting a new, single-car NASCAR Cup Series team.

Bubba Wallace has also been a vocal advocate for the banning of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events and has used his platform to speak out against police brutality and systemic racism.

Despite facing false accusations and attacks on social media, Wallace has remained committed to advocating for racial justice and equality in NASCAR.

As Bubba Wallace continues to shine on and off the track, his social media presence continues to be a source of delight for NASCAR fans and a testament to the evolving dynamics between athletes and their supporters in the digital age.