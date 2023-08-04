What is the drama surrounding Bubba Wallace and his 23XI Racing boss Denny Hamlin?

Bubba Wallace finds himself upset with Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin.

Despite a last-minute twist that secured Hamlin's seventh victory at the intricate racetrack, the experienced driver from Joe Gibbs Racing has faced significant backlash from the racing community due to his bold maneuver to snatch the win away from his comrade, Kyle Larson.

The unexpected change in behavior by the seasoned racer is met with disapproval even from his fellow NASCAR competitor, Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing. Wallace openly expressed his thoughts on the contentious conclusion, vehemently expressing his public disagreement with Hamlin's actions.

The Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin drama

Utilizing a forceful move to overtake his close companion in the final moments of the race isn't well-received within the racing community.

Compounding the issue are Hamlin's remarks post-race, where he not only defended his actions but also took it a step further by playfully mocking Larson, his counterpart from Hendrick Motorsports.

As the co-owner of 23XI Racing wholeheartedly embraced his role as the antagonist, confidently showcasing his bold demeanor, his own NASCAR driver, Bubba Wallace, distanced himself from the experienced racer's stance.

Wallace publicly expressed his thoughts, remarking recently in a statement:

"Yeah, you know that’s the new defense mechanism, Denny touched him, definitely there was contact, that late in the corner you are showing your true colors right."

During an appearance on NASCAR Live, Wallace proceeded to clarify his position, once more emphasizing his perspective on competing with friends. He reaffirmed his viewpoint by citing an example of his boss engaging in intense competition with his friend, Ryan Blaney.

Bubba Wallace stands as a distinctive individual. Although he faces criticism for his political viewpoints and occasional on-track behavior, Wallace is someone who upholds strong ethical principles.

Wallace was inquired about the whole Hamlin-Larson situation:

"What about racing friends? You know, Denny Hamlin made a point to say he actually races his friends harder, where do you stand on that spectrum?”

To which Bubba Wallace responded:

"Yeah, I think that last time I raced my friend hard or it was on accident, I wrecked (Ryan)Blaney in Michigan in a truck race, right? And that was lap half, you know we race each other super hard, right? But it comes to a point where you don’t put each other into the fence, you can do everything else, I think but that you know, ruining a guy’s day.”

The drama surrounding the relationship between Wallace and Hamlin continues to be a captivating subplot in the larger narrative of NASCAR. Only time will tell how this drama ultimately shapes the team's trajectory and its impact on the sport as a whole.