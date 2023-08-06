WATCH: Bubba Wallace trolls NASCAR intros by sharing a hilarious meme on his social media

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace has once again proven that he not only has the skills to race on the track but also a great sense of humor off it.

The 29-year-old 23XI Racing driver took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to share a side-splitting meme ahead of the Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 race.

Known for his charismatic presence, Bubba Wallace, over the years, has gained popularity not only for his racing prowess but also for his entertaining antics on social media.

Days before the highly anticipated race, Wallace posted a meme featuring the infamous 'Key and Peele Obama handshake' skit, which has become an internet sensation over the years.

In the cleverly edited meme, Bubba hilariously inserted himself into the role of Barack Obama, hugging the announcer during the NASCAR driver intros. Meanwhile, the other drivers featured in the intro clip appeared to barely shake hands with the announcer.

The meme perfectly captured the humor of the original skit and playfully poked fun at the formal driver introductions that take place before NASCAR races.

This latest addition to Bubba Wallace's collection of humorous skits and memes on his X handle is yet another example of his light-hearted approach to the sport. Fans and followers have come to expect entertaining content from the driver, who has embraced social media as a platform to connect with his audience in a fun and engaging way.

Bubba Wallace to start from 11th position in the Cup Series race at Michigan

Despite his fun-loving demeanour, the 23XI Racing driver is also a fierce competitor on the track. Currently ranked 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, Wallace continues his fight to seal himself a spot in the playoff zone later today.

With the FireKeepers Casino 400 race just hours away, Bubba Wallace is determined to deliver a strong performance from the 11th starting position.

Despite not securing a victory this season, Bubba Wallace is undeniably experiencing his most successful year in the Cup Series, particularly in terms of standings.

With only four races remaining in the regular season, the 23XI Racing driver sits comfortably 54 points above the playoff cut-off line. If he continues his current performance, he is poised to qualify for the Final 16, making it a significant achievement in his racing career.