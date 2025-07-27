WATCH: Crown Jewel race winner Bubba Wallace recreates the iconic Lion King scene with his son Becks

Bubba Wallace won the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a thrilling double OT finish. The 31-year-old celebrated the victory by raising his son, Becks Hayden, to the frontstretch crowd, reminiscent of an iconic scene from Disney's The Lion King.Wallace and his wife, Amanda, welcomed their firstborn child, Becks, on September 29, 2024. The couple has been married for over two years since their wedding celebration held in Charlotte, North Carolina, on New Year's Eve in 2022.The Brickyard 400 win was Wallace's first win since the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. He shared the winning moment with his son after getting out of his #23 23XI Racing Toyota on the frontstretch, which NASCAR posted on X.“NASCAR is a family sport,” NASCAR wrote.Bubba Wallace started the race in second and scored points in the first and second stages. During the first OT, the Alabama native created a sizeable gap ahead of Kyle Larson on the backstretch, but a multi-car wreck involving Zane Smith and his teammate Tyler Reddick caused a second OT.Despite having fuel concerns, Wallace drove past Larson off turn two in the second and final OT. He kept the lead all the way to the checkered flag to snap a 100-race winless streak. The win also marked his third career victory and first in a crown jewel race.Bubba Wallace (right) and Kyle Larson (left) during the 2025 Brickyard 400 - Source: ImagnAs per NASCAR rules, Wallace has qualified for the playoffs with four races remaining in the 2025 season. He is returning to the postseason after missing it last year, when teammate Tyler Reddick made the Championship 4.“I got the best wife, the best kid”: Bubba Wallace responds to criticisms after winning at IndianapolisAfter winning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Bubba Wallace shared his thoughts on the criticisms against him. He said nothing else matters, considering he already got the best wife, Amanda, and the best kid, Becks Hayden.In a post-race interview, the #23 23XI Racing driver stated:“It [doesn't] matter. I'm already winning at life. I got the best wife, the best kid. People are always going to say something.” [0:33]Next on the schedule is the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. The 350-lapper is scheduled for August 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET. It will mark the return of NBC Sports, through The USA Network, to broadcasting the stock car racing series.