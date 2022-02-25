Watch: Current NASCAR drivers talk about bizarre 2012 Daytona 500

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass went down memory lane in a video for Fox to the rather bizarre 2012 NASCAR Daytona 500, when the Super Speedway caught fire. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the spectacular incident. Often referred to as 'The Fireball', the video looks back at the anomaly with current Cup Series drivers trying to remember more from that day.

Watch the video below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass This Sunday is the 10-year anniversary of a bizarre Daytona 500. I had current drivers reflect on that day as I try to tell the story of a jet dryer, a crash, a huge fire and a tweet. The latest from FOX Sports Digital's You Kids Don’t Know series. The Fireball. @NASCARONFOX This Sunday is the 10-year anniversary of a bizarre Daytona 500. I had current drivers reflect on that day as I try to tell the story of a jet dryer, a crash, a huge fire and a tweet. The latest from FOX Sports Digital's You Kids Don’t Know series. The Fireball. @NASCARONFOX https://t.co/Pd7lgTBCuS For the morning crowd ... our fun look back with current Cup drivers talking about what they remember about the bizarre 2012 Daytona 500..... twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… For the morning crowd ... our fun look back with current Cup drivers talking about what they remember about the bizarre 2012 Daytona 500..... twitter.com/bobpockrass/st…

On February 27 that year, ex-F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya was running in the rain-delayed 54th Daytona 500 under caution when he crashed into the jet dryer that was drying the race track. In an interview with the track-side media, the driver later said:

“I told when I left the pits, I felt a really weird vibration. Every time I got on the gas the rear was like I could feel the rear really squeezing when I got on the brakes. And while I was telling the spotter to look how the rear was moving, the car just turned right.”

Montoya competed in NASCAR between 2006 and 2014 for seven full-time seasons. The Colombian is well known around the world for taking the fight on track against Michael Schumacher in F1. 'The Fireball', however, remains one of the most remembered highlights of his stock car career.

Juan Pablo Montoya and his time in NASCAR

Juan Pablo Montoya did not fit the typical mold of a NASCAR driver. His rise to fame was his years in F1 from 2001 to 2006. He made a reputation for being one of the most competitive and aggressive drivers on track, something which was evident in his duels with Michael Schumacher.

After he retired from F1, the Colombian found a new challenge in the form of stock car racing. He managed to get two wins under his belt along with 24 top-five finishes. He is still regarded as one of the fiercest and hardest-to-pass drivers on track, just like in his F1 days.

In an interview with Jerry Bonkowski, the former F1 driver said:

“You know, I really enjoyed NASCAR, and when I worked with Brian Pattie (Montoya’s Crew Chief). We had a really good relationship and we made a lot of good things.”

Montoya hasn't lost his passion for racing as he is actively involved in his son Sebastian's racing aspirations at the moment. He will also compete in the Indy 500 for Arrow McLaren SP.

Edited by Anurag C