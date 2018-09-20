Top 5 moments of Juan Pablo Montoya's Racing career

Dev Tyagi

Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day

Chances are if there were ever a list carrying the names of potential F1 World Champion drivers that were never to be then Colombia's Juan Pablo Montoya would probably find his name on top of it.

This, however, isn't a list any driver would want his name on.

This surely is a list you'd be compelled to have your name on provided your career was cut short by a sudden change of fortunes, arguably engulfed in sadness.

Surprisingly, none of that happened to Juan Pablo Montoya, who turns 43, away from the tectonic world of Formula 1, but still involved in Motorsports. His commitment to four-wheel racing is proven by his drives for the WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, a culmination of the merger between Rolex Sports Cars Series and the American Le Mans.

That is Juan Pablo Montoya today.

But back in the day, during the mid-2000s, Juan Pablo Montoya did one thing in Formula 1 and did it with relentless focus. He knew how to be quick inside an F1 car, in those halcyon days of the V10s.

Not a man of many words, not a man of theatrics or mind-games either; he was the bloke who proved to giants of the current grid, Raikkonen and Alonso, that even a non-European driver could own the grid like an experienced hand.

In his maiden season in Formula 1, back in 2001, where Raikkonen finished tenth and Alonso, twenty-third, Montoya exhibited class and firm control, in finishing sixth. In that same year, he would go on to win a Grand Prix.

Arguably, the Williams BMW F1 team had arrived out of nowhere that year and went on to clinch the 2001 Italian Grand Prix, with Montoya triumphing with the calmness of a Pope in-charge of the proceedings at the Cathedral of Speed.

One cannot be blamed for thinking and engaging in a bit of a 'what might have been' had Ron Dennis, then, Montoya's Team Principal at McLaren would've succeeded in talking Montoya out of his sudden F1 exit during the mid-2006 season, where his final run was at the 2006 US Grand Prix.

But guesswork and conjectures kept aside, what were the top 5 moments of Juan Pablo Montoya's racing career?

Fastest lap at Monza

Montoya's lap record was broken only in 2018, 14 years after he set it at Monza, 2004

Back in 2004, Montoya lapped the famous Monza in his Williams FW26, blasting past the iconic track at a ballsy 262.242 kilometers.

This would be a record-breaking qualifying lap that stood for 14 long years as the fastest lap ever recorded in the history of the sport; a milestone that was broken only a fortnight ago by Montoya's McLaren-teammate, Kimi Raikkonen.

