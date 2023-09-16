WATCH: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Justin Allgaier’s father ride the winning NASCAR Xfinity driver’s car to victory lane at Bristol

JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. got a ride to the victory lane in Justin Allgaier's #7 Chevy, which won the Food City 300 at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday night, September 15.

The Bristol night race also marked Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s return to the Xfinity Series as he was back in his #88 Chevy. Starting 15th on the grid, Dale Jr. had a solid run in the Food City 300 until a fire inside his car ended his night late in the third stage.

The #88 driver watched Justin Allgaier lead the final laps before making the mandatory stop at the infield care center. Exiting the care center he hopped into the driver's side of Allgaier's #7 Chevy while Mike Allgaier sat on the other side as the trio paraded to the victory lane.

Here is the clip of Allgaier giving a ride to his father and his team owner:

The Bristol night race also acted as the playoff opener for the Xfinity Series with Justin Allgaier becoming the first driver to advance into the next round. Despite his race ending in the pitlane, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was joyous to see Allgaier win the race.

“I was just so disappointed we didn’t get to finish where we wanted to,” Earnhardt said to NBC. “At the same time, I was happy about our car winning. I couldn’t wait to see Justin. Couldn’t wait to tell him how proud and happy I was.”

While Allgaier reached the victory lane, the rest of the JR Motorsports lineup failed to finish the race. Josh Berry and Sam Mayer, who are both in the playoffs, tangled with each other and had to retire on lap 166. Brandon Jones in the #9 Chevy also retired a few laps later.

Justin Allgaier rejoices battling with his 'boss-man' Dale Earnhardt Jr.

At 48, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the oldest driver on the Xfinity grid by a decade. However, he seems to have not lost speed as he was up to pace with his teammates and ran at the front leading 47 laps in the race.

Justin Allgaier admitted it was cool to have battled with his boss-man last night at Bristol.

"How cool is it that I got to battle with the boss man, Dale Jr?" he was quoted by ESPN.

Dale Jr. reckoned he had a shot at victory until the fire in his car ended his night, with a hole in his burned firesuit.

"I've got a hole in my pants!" Earnhardt said. "I saw some smoke in the car and smelled it and thought 'Hopefully, that's not me,' but that last lap I saw a big fireball in the car and I felt it, obviously, my uniform was burning up. I was like, 'I can't keep going. I've got to stop.'"

"I hate it. We were going to finish in the top 10, top-five, had a shot at winning it if the car was running good at the end."

Dale Jr. will return for his second outing at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 21 this season.