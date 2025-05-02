WATCH: Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet play spotters for Ross Chastain's mowing duties 

Trackhouse Racing shared a lighthearted Instagram clip where Daniel Suarez and his wife, Julia Piquet, took on spotter roles for teammate Ross Chastain's mowing duties. The pair hilariously mixed up their signals while guiding Chastain on a Kubota mower, one of the team's official sponsors.

Kubota Tractor Corporation has recently extended its partnership with Trackhouse Racing for three years. The Texas-based company sponsors Chastain's No.1 Chevy for six races this season, while Suarez's car will sport the brand's black and orange colours in the upcoming race at Texas Motor Speedway.

In an Instagram reel, the team shared a fun moment with the sponsor as Suarez and Piquet guided Chastain as he put a Kubota mower to work on Trackhouse Racing's lawn.

"We let Daniel spot for Ross mowing the grass on a @kubotausa 🤣," the caption read.

Daniel Suarez previously bagged a win at Texas Motor Speedway in the All-Star open in 2022. He went on to secure a fifth place in the subsequent All-Star race, a result he matched in his last outing at the track in 2024.

Daniel Suarez opens up about his future with Trackhouse Racing

Daniel Suarez's season so far has all but failed to showcase his abilities on track. With two top-10 results, the No.99 driver faces stiff competition from his teammate Ross Chastain, along with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s rookie prodigy, Connor Zilisch.

Driving for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, Zilisch made his Cup Series debut with Trackhouse Racing at the Circuit of The Americas, where he got taken out by Suarez's spin in the final stage. Notably, the 18-year-old took home the win at COTA in his respective series. He's set to race again with the team for NASCAR's crown jewel event at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In a recent interview with Motorsport.com, Suarez spoke about what lies ahead at Trackhouse Racing.

"I know that the next 10 years of my career are going to be the most important years. And if I want to win a championship, I have to be focused on how I'm going to do it. So, I believe Trackhouse can give me those tools," he said.

"That has to be reflected. Let's see what happens. It's also very early to talk to other teams. But I am happy with Trackhouse. However, I am not satisfied. I want to be more competitive. I want more. And hopefully, we can achieve it together," Suarez added.

He also shared his thoughts on losing the development race with other big organisations like Hendrick Motorsports, saying:

"We have work to do. Teams like Hendrick, Penske, Joe Gibbs... the big, strong teams are getting a little further away from us each time."

Daniel Suarez currently ranks 25th in the drivers' standings, while his teammate Ross Chastain has logged five top-10 results to place 10th.

