Watch: Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin involved in horrendous 8-car wreck at Daytona 500

In the closing moments of the first stage at Daytona 500, Harrison Burton was at the center of an eight-car wreck. With three laps to go, Burton found himself at the front of the field. From behind, Brad Keselowski bumped into Burton while exiting turn one, acting as the catalyst to a massive wreck.

Kyle Busch and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin were among those affected in the crash. Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and William Byron also found themselves involved in the incident. For Byron, his exit was almost identical to his wreck at the same event in 2020.

Harrison Burton took center stage in the wreck. His car flipped multiple times on the backstretch. Hamlin, who was looking to become a four-time winner of the race, had to retire after the incident caused steering problems with his Joe Gibbs Racing car.

Explaining the contact with Burton, Brad Keselowski said:

“I was just pushing and it just turned sideways and spun immediately out. I don’t know what happened there. It was a shame to see it. I hate it for him. I was trying to help him win the stage and certainly didn’t want to see him spin out.”

The eight-car wreck took out several drivers who were considered potential contenders to win the race.

Daytona 500 race-changing accidents in the final moments

The final laps of the Great American Race were filled with accidents. Kyle Larson was involved in a race-ending crash on lap 191. A few laps later, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. collided with Chris Buscher entering the tri-oval at the front of the field.

A race with 40 participants on the starting grid saw only 27 finishers.

