Watch: NASCAR Air Titan goes for spin while drying track at Daytona

The NASCAR Air Titan got plenty of track time Thursday when the start of the Daytona Duel 2 was delayed due to rain. The race was scheduled for an 8.45 p.m. EST start at 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway but finally got underway after being held up for a couple of hours.

The NASCAR Air Titan track dryers were out and hard at work trying to get the track race-ready once the rain had stopped. NASCAR has several NASCAR Air Titan machines it uses to dry the track when it is soaked with rain.

Crews head to pit road as track drying continues. Believe the little bit of drizzle that came through has stopped. pic.twitter.com/OAqthrLeDg — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 12, 2021

There was no dearth of action even before Daytona Duel 2 started. One of the NASCAR Air Titan dryers at work between Turns 3 and 4 lost control on the 31-degree banking of the track and ended up spinning and slamming down onto the apron.

Clint Bowyer, who is making his TV debut for FOX this season, could not help but retweet a post on the NASCAR Air Titan.

This was not the first time this has happened. For the GEICO 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway last June, a NASCAR Air Titan spun sideways during a rain delay but it wasn't anything close to the one here.

Daytona Duel 1 saw Aric Almirola hold off Christopher Bell and Joey Logano on the final lap to emerge victorious. Meanwhile, Duel 2, later in the night, had Austin Dillon edge past Bubba Wallace to take the checkered flag.

Did the NASCAR Air Titan do its job?

Rain holding upstart of the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway. Photo: Getty Images

With 36 charter entries guaranteed a starting spot in the 63rd Daytona 500, there were four open spots available, so getting the track dried was critical.

Austin Cindric and Ryan Preece sealed Daytona 500 starting spots after Duel 1. Had Daytona Duel 2 been been washed out, Kaz Grala, running to claim a spot in the Great American Race, would have qualified for the last spot on speed.

Grala and David Ragan earned the final two spots to confirm the 40-car lineup for Sunday's Daytona 500.

