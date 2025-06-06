WATCH: F1 champ Max Verstappen open to NASCAR crossover in Connor Zilisch's Cup car

F1 megastar Max Verstappen said that he would love to take Connor Zilisch’s car for a spin. This is indeed big news for every motorsports addict out there.

The duo was seen at an epic showcase at Salzburg Airport’s runway, marking the reopening of Red Bull’s Hangar-7. Also joining the star-studded lineup were three-time MotoGP champion Dani Pedrosa and 2025 Dakar Rally winner Daniel Sanders.

In a recent Instagram reel posted by NASCAR and Team Trackhouse, Verstappen was seen stopping to greet the NASCAR driver. Zilisch was leaning against his No. 87 Red Bull car when he asked the Dutchman,

“You wanna get in?”

“I mean, I would like to do it,” came the reply.

Formula 1 drivers like Kimi Räikkönen and Kamui Kobayashi have tried their lucks on NASCAR’s ovals before. So one could argue that Verstappen hopping into a Cup car isn’t that far-fetched.

On that note, Steven Taranto of CBS Sports uploaded footage of the same on X (formerly known as Twitter), and wrote:

“I lean more towards this being just chit-chat among racers but part of me wants to say that Trackhouse wouldn't have posted Max Verstappen expressing interest in getting in a NASCAR car if there wasn't a silver of a chance of it actually happening.”

Like Max Verstappen, Connor Zilisch, too, is a Red Bull-sponsored athlete. He currently drives the No. 88 Chevy full time in the Xfinity Series. Side by side, he is under a development deal with Trackhouse Racing, which he signed last year. He previously ran a part-time Truck Series schedule with Spire Motorsports.

Major addition made to Connor Zilisch’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

With sponsorship from Red Bull, Connor Zilisch made his Cup Series debut earlier this year at COTA. He finished 37th following a mid-race crash with teammate Daniel Suarez, who ended up 36th.

Zilisch returned for another Cup attempt a few weeks back at Charlotte Motor Speedway, qualifying 33rd for this year’s iteration of the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600. He was involved in yet another mid-race incident, this time with the seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson. A P23 was all he could salvage.

Now, the 18-year-old Charlotte native is set for two more Cup starts to sum up his 2025 season. His next race is scheduled for June 28 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, followed by the August 10 event at Watkins Glen International.

“It’s awesome to have the opportunity to race two more times in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Zilisch said in a statement (via Yahoo Sports). “Nothing beats experience in this sport, especially at the Cup level. Thanks to everyone at Red Bull and Trackhouse for this opportunity.”

Notably, Connor Zilisch’s maiden Xfinity Series victory came at Watkins Glen. His next race will be The Chilango 150 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. The 65-lap event is scheduled for Saturday, June 14, 4:30 pm ET onwards. Fans can watch the race on CW or listen to exclusive radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

