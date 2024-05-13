WATCH: Flat tire spins Kyle Larson out of Terry Labonte tribute ride at Darlington

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson suffered a late race mishap as his #5 Terry Labonte throwback paint scheme Chevy spun out due to the massive tire eaten up by the asphalt of Darlington Raceway.

Larson kicked off his 13th Cup Series run from sixth place but quickly rose through the ranks and triumphed in Stage 1. However, the next Stage, comprising 95 laps saw the HMS driver's track position plummet as he came fifth while Tyler Reddick emerged on top. Nonetheless, Kyle Larson regained his mojo and ran in the top 10 during the final stage.

However, with just 41 laps to go, as the #5 Chevy tried to get clear off Carson Hocevar's inside line, he lost control and spun on Turn 4, drifting in reverse direction while earning his 'Darlington Stripes' in the due process as his car violently grazed the outside wall.

Here is the video of Terry Labonte's tribute ride getting spun out

The Turn 4 incident cost Larson's contention and he ended up finishing P34, his worst outcome so far.

Kyle Larson disappointed with his Darlington run after his "mistake" destroyed the favoring odds

Shortly after wrapping up his worst run of the season, Kyle Larson expressed his displeasure and didn't hold back from admitting him being at fault.

The 293-lap dash witnessed Brad Keselowski sealing his maiden win this season and ending his unwanted winless streak of 110 races. The #6 Ford driver benefitted from late-race drama on Lap 285 that ensued between his teammate Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick, finally bagging the win after missing out on them by a whisker consecutively at the Texas Motor Speedway and the Talladega Superspeedway.

On the other side, Larson, who stood in proximity of the frontrunners until Lap 254 found himself at the receiving end of disappointment. A mere 20 laps got wrapped until his last pitstop when his left rear tire got flat and his #5 Chevy reverse drifted before coming to a complete standstill in the middle of the oval.

However, Larson admitted being at fault and reflected on his dismal throwback weekend at Darlington, saying (via FOX: NASCAR on X):

"I hate that my mistake, not even trying hard at all, cost us a race. A little frustrated with myself right now. Felt like I was running a good race to that point [Lap 254] and just one mistake took us out of it." (0.46)

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Kyle Larson has retained his top spot in the rankings and is 30 points ahead of the runner-up, Martin Truex Jr.