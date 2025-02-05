WATCH: Footage emerges of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s controversial moment with Burt Myers at Bowman Gray

A dashboard camera footage on the internet has shown Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hitting Burt Myers from behind during the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray. As per the video, Stenhouse Jr.'s car bumped into Myers' car's bumper during the Last Chance Qualifier and spun him around.

As seen in the video, the HYAK Motorsports driver with his front right fender allegedly pushed Myers on his left back fender. This resulted in the #50 driver cutting across the track, taking a spin on the grass, and then slamming the wall.

Here's the video on X:

While the move ended Myers' hope of having a good finish at the Madhouse, it also affected Stenhouse Jr., as both failed to make it to the final round — the 200-lap Clash.

Burt Myers, a local racing legend, made his NASCAR Cup Series debut with the inaugural race of the 2025 Cup Series season. An 11-time Modified Champion at Bowman Gray, the hype surrounding Myers' run was enormous.

On top of that, NASCAR's return to the Madhouse after five decades made things even more exciting for the local fans. However, the hit from behind by Stenhouse Jr. might have hurt his and his fans' anticipation of NASCAR's biggest short-track event.

NASCAR returned to Bowman Gray Stadium for the first time in 54 years. They last hosted a race at the venue back in 1971. The decision to return to the iconic old venue was taken after the governing body decided to shift the inaugural race for the season at Bowman Gray from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

How did Burt Myers react to the wreck by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.?

Following the clash on Lap 13 of the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray at Bowman Gray Stadium, Burt Myers did not hold back from shifting the blame to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Burt Myers spins after an on-track incident with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium - Source: Getty Images

Here's what he said, As per motorciclismo.pt:

“It was definitely the 47… His bumper and I’m in the infield, so I guess that tells the story. It was an awesome experience. I just hate for it to end the way it did. But we had a great time.”

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott began his season in fashion as he claimed the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray victory ahead of Team Penske's Ryan Blaney and Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin.

NASCAR moves to Daytona Beach up next for the iconic Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway. The 2025 edition of NASCAR's biggest race is going to be the 67th time the stock car racing will host a race around the track.

